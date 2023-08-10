Worcester County wants to expand its Rural Legacy Area. The cross-hatched area of this map shows parcels greater than 35 acres. Submitted Image

SNOW HILL – In an effort to slow the fragmentation of local farmland, Worcester County officials are exploring the possibility of expanding a conservation program.

Worcester County’s Department of Environmental Programs hosted a public meeting this week to gauge interest in establishing a third Rural Legacy Area (RLA) in the northern part of the county. The creation of another Rural Legacy Area would give the county access to more funding to encourage agricultural preservation on large properties in the Showell and Bishopville areas.

“With the immense pressure from Sussex County development north of the border, there is an urgent need to protect these lands from fragmentation due to potential subdivision of these lands for dwelling units,” said Bob Mitchell, the county’s director of environmental programs.

In July, Mitchell’s department mailed owners of large parcels in northern Worcester County information about the RLA land conservation program and an interest form to gauge whether expanding the RLA program was something property owners in the area would support.

“The Bishopville/Showell area contains important, highly productive farmland, some in family ownership for generations,” the letter reads. “Although most of the area is zoned for agricultural use, encroachments including small residential subdivisions and other non-agricultural uses, could eventually erode the rural character of this area, making farming more difficult and less profitable, leading to significant permanent loss of this industry in the area.”

While the county has two Rural Legacy Areas already, designating a third would mean more properties could be eligible for easements.

“This would allow the county to apply for state program funds for purchase of voluntary conservation easements from landowners on rural lands in this area,” the letter reads. “A conservation easement protects the property in perpetuity from most non-agricultural uses, but allows the landowner to continue to use their land for agricultural purposes including farming, timber harvest and hunting.”

In order to designate a third RLA, the county would need demonstrated support from landowners in the proposed area. Mitchell said the county was targeting the Showell and Bishopville areas for the expanded conservation efforts because of the quality farmland in the area as well as the proximity to Sussex County, where development is underway at a rapid pace.

“This area has some of the highest quality farmland soils in the county, has been farmed for over a century, and if the owners continue to develop at max density it would fragment farmland to the point that farming would not be viable anymore,” he said.

Mitchell said that while there was some interest in small-scale, boutique-style farming operations, there was still a need for farms that grew traditional feed crops.

“Whether hay or corn/soybeans, it is needed for feed for poultry and cows/horses,” he said, adding that the most recent agricultural census showed a market value of $250 million for products sold from county farms. “These smaller farms are plowed in concert with the neighboring properties the same as larger farms. Many were the daughters/sons of older farmers that left lands to their kids and they typically rent out their lands for farming if they don’t farm themselves.”

Property owners in the Showell and Bishopville areas who received the letter from the Worcester County Department of Environmental Programs are asked to return the attached interest form. Those who would like more information can call 410-632-1220.

Maryland’s Rural Legacy Program was created in 1997 to protect large, contiguous tracts of land to support natural resources, agricultural, forestry and environmental protection.