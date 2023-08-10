Pictured, from left, are Ryan Wilde; Cheryl Nottingham, AGH vice president of finance; Steve Green, AGH Foundation Board Chair; Steven Tyson, AGH donor relations officer; J.T. Wilde; and Dean Lewis, AGH Foundation Board treasurer. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation recently received a generous donation of $25,000 from the Wilde Charitable Foundation to be used for the programs and services offered by the hospital and health system. The Wilde Charitable Foundation’s giving to Atlantic General Hospital now totals over $75,000.

“Hugh F. Wilde, Sr. started the Wilde Charitable Foundation to support organizations that greatly impact the communities they serve,” said Ryan Wilde. “We support and recognize the value of having a local hospital and health system in Worcester County. With our additional pledge, we hope to aid the hospital in continuing their vital work in the community, including their expansion of facilities, updating and replacing much needed equipment and adding state of the art practices and technology.”

The Wilde family has a long-standing history in Berlin and Ocean City and continues to operate commercial property in the Ocean City area.

Donations to Atlantic General Hospital and Health System assure the continued provision of a coordinated health care system with access to quality care, personalized service and education for the residents and visitors of Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset, Accomack, and Sussex counties.