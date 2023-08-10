ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Mars, your ruling planet, helps you deal with career challenges in a way that reflects some of your own hidden strengths. This impresses some important decision-makers.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your strong Bovine will, combined with your romantic nature (you are ruled by Venus), helps turn a romance with a potential for problems into one with more positive possibilities.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Mercury’s influence creates some unsettling moments, but nothing that you can’t live with. You’ll soon learn more about a major change that is about to be revealed.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Opportunities for you are like the phases of the Moon — constantly appearing and reappearing. So, cheer up. The opportunity you thought slipped by will be replaced by another.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): An opportunity that you hoped would open up for you remains closed. Stop wasting time scratching at it. Something else you’ll like will soon make itself apparent and accessible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Congratulations. You’ll soon hear some positive feedback for all of the hard work you recently put into a project. Meanwhile, a Pisces could soon swim into your personal life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Someone whose friendship you felt you had to write off will try to revive it. What you do is up to you, but don’t do it without giving it considerable thought.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A job-related plan might need to be reworked to allow for changes. Lucky for you, there’s strong planetary influences that can help you focus on getting it done right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): This is a good time to move into areas of self-discovery. You might be surprised about who you really are and how you really relate to those around you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Expect to confront someone who will make an unwelcome request. Stand by your resolve to do the right thing, no matter what “persuasion” might be offered.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A friendly competition could become more contentious than you expected. Take time out to discuss the reasons behind this unexpected change and act accordingly.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You have a wonderful mind for solving mysteries, so you should feel confident about solving the one that develops very close to you. An unlikely source offers help.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re a great host or hostess. You love being with people, and you’re very good about planning all sorts of social events that bring folks together.

