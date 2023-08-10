Aug. 11: Artists Reception

Worcester County Arts Council in Berlin will host 5-7 p.m. three featured artists, Brigitte Bowden, Dee Brua, and Robert Johnson. Enjoy the artwork created by students attending the 2023 Summer Arts Camp while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

Aug. 12: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be charter boat Captain Bill Duncan who has been plying Ocean City waters for over 30 years and seen and experienced it all aboard his Islander and Islander II. Also updates on fishing regulations and planned fishing trips. All welcome.

Aug. 13-17: Chamber Music By Sea

Chamber Music by the Sea festival will present its eighth season with new treats in store. The 2023 festival, which runs from August 13-19, welcomes some of the world’s most acclaimed young musicians and branches out to new venues in both Berlin and Snow Hill. Additionally, this year’s festival welcomes the public for a behind-the-scenes peek at how the musical magic is made.

The 2023 festival schedule includes:

Sunday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m.: ticketed salon concert and reception at a private Snow Hill home (seating limited).

Monday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m.: open-air rehearsal on South Point.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m.: ticketed salon concert and reception at Bishop’s Stock Gallery, Snow Hill (seating limited).

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.: ticketed concert and reception at Temple Bat Yam, Berlin.

Thursday, August 17, 10:30 a.m.: Free family concert at the Berlin Public Library. Student workshop (open to the public) to follow at noon at the Berlin Public Library.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m.: ticketed concert at the Atlantic Hotel, Berlin.

Friday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m: ticketed concert at All Hallows Episcopal Church, Snow Hill.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m.: free open-air informal performance on the lawn of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, Berlin. Events benefit the Worcester County Education Foundation. Tickets at chambermusicbythesea.com.

Aug. 14-15: Auditions

Ocean Pines Players will hold auditions for two shows from 6-8 p.m. both days at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Pkwy., Ocean Pines. No appointment needed. First show Petticoat Regime, seeking four females and one male, cold read from the script. To be performed Oct. 7 on the Boardwalk. Second show: The British Invasion, seeking sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. Must be able to read music. Bring your own selection to sing. To be performed Nov. 18 at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Email: [email protected].

Aug. 17: Free Public Talk

Local author Robert M. Craig will present a free public talk at 2 p.m. on the “History of the Postcard” providing a review of the changing styles of postcards, illustrated by postcards from Germany, Austria, and the U.S. Craig’s presentation will trace the birth and evolution of the postcard (changing space allowances for address, message, and image), illustrate early hand-colored postcard images printed in Germany and distributed by local pharmacies, as well as the wide range of postcards produced by the Curt Teich Company, the world’s largest printer of postcards during the early and mid-20th century. The talk is in celebration of the publication of Craig’s latest book, “Ocean City’s Historic Boardwalk, Beach, and Bay: The Fisher Collection.” The new book is a companion volume to Craig’s Historic Lodgings of Ocean City: The Fisher Collection, published in May. Illustrations are primarily drawn from the postcard collection of Robert and Kathy Fisher of Snow Hill to whom both books are dedicated. The books are part of Arcadia Press’s historic postcard book series. This latest publication on Ocean City’s boardwalk, beach, and bay, is the author’s sixth book on Ocean City, and 16th book to date.

Aug. 17: NAACP Meeting

At 7 p.m. at the Berlin 50+ Center, Worcester County NAACP will host Amy Davis and Tom McKnight of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), who will share their stories about impaired drivers and how they were personally affected. Attendees will receive a goody bag.

Aug. 19: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15. The schedule is 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

Aug. 19: Gloves Up, Guns Down

The Old Germantown School will host the 1st Annual Gloves Up Guns Down event at 10223 Trappe Road, from noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Lamar Sturgis. Lunch will be served.

Aug. 23: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League will meet at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal Highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in our Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to attend.

Aug. 24-27: Jeep Week

Annual Ocean City Jeep Week will feature vendors, events, beach crawl, Jeep jam and more. www.oceancityjeepweek.com for full schedule.

Aug. 25-27: Balloon Festival

Ocean City’s first annual event will feature hot air balloons with tethered rides, wine and craft beers, live music, food trucks and more. www.ocballoonfest.com

Aug. 26: Community Shred Day

Taylor Bank invites the community to Sturgis Park in Snow Hill from 9-11 a.m. for a free Community Shred Day. Each household can bring up to three banker boxes or bags of documents to be shredded. Contact J3 Mobile Shredding at [email protected]

Sept. 2: Classic Car Show

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Classic Car & Jeep Show at the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park from 9 a.m.-noon. Cars will be $20 (cash only) day of, but $15 if they pre-register at the chamber website.

Sept. 9: Boardwalk Arts Festival

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 45th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 1-4 p.m., Beach Liquors is sponsoring a ticketed wine tasting event hosted at the Harvest Tide Steakhouse event space, located in the heart of the festival at 98 Garfield Parkway, in Bethany Beach. Enjoy light fare and over 60 wines will be featured through 12 tastings. Tickets cost $30 and are available for purchase at www.bethanybeachartsfestival.com.

Oct. 7: 5K Hero Run

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Hero Run or two-mile walk, along with the 2023 First Responder Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Oct. 4. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. A Kids’ Hero Run and obstacle course for ages 9 and under will be held at 9:45 a.m.; the entry fee is $5. www.worwic.edu/5K