Robert E. Ames

YORK, Pa. – Robert “Bob” E. Ames, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Patricia “Patty” (Hunt) Ames, to whom he was married to for 51 years.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony was held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, Pa., with the Reverend Doctor Eddie D. D. Miller officiating. Prior to the service, Masonic Rites and viewings were held. Interment followed at Prospect Hill Cemetery. For those who cannot attend in person, the celebration of life ceremony was live-streamed on HeffnerCare.com underneath Mr. Ames’ obituary.

Born Sept. 28, 1946 in Philadelphia, Bob was the son of the late George and Lillian (Kinsley) Ames. Bob graduated from York Central High School class of ‘64. After many years of working, he retired in 2012 as the co-owner of Commonwealth Supply Company alongside his partner Mary Shanaman. He was the president of GAWDA from 2008-2009, and a member of AWS. Bob was heavily involved with the community, and was a long time member of Zeredatha – White Rose Lodge No. 451. He was a former member of the Outdoor Country Club, where he spent many years helping with York County Special Olympics Celebrity Golf Classic.

Bob was part of the Rotary Club of York-North for 31 years, where he was proud to host four foreign exchange students who became like children to him. Many also knew him as Santa, for 40 years he would visit the homes of family and friends as Santa, as well as special events for many children. In his free time, Bob and Patty loved spending time down at their home in Ocean City with their family and friends. He enjoyed Thursday breakfasts with his high school graduating class. Bob was a selfless, caring man right to the end, who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, Bob leaves behind three daughters, Kelly M. Crone and her husband John, Jamie C. Tracey and her husband Robert, and Jody L. Kroh and her husband Todd; one son Troy D. Ames; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey, Amanda, Justin, Tyler, Kayla, Kortney, Andy and Riley; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, George Ames and his wife Connie; a sister, Deborah Beach and her husband Harry; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, N.Y. 10306, Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, Pa. 17552, or to the Special Olympics PA York County, 400 Mulberry St, York, Pa. 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com

Edward Daniel Wirkman

BERLIN — Edward Daniel Wirkman, 90, has passed away.

Edward was born Feb. 15, 1933, to Emanuel and Gertrude (Neumann), grew up in Jersey City, N.J. with his siblings Alvin and Florence, and graduated from Dickinson High School in 1951.

After graduating, Ed worked as a draftsman for Western Electric before enlisting into the US Navy Reserve in 1950. He was activated for duty in May 1952, serving as a navigator’s aide on the USS Quincy during the Korean Conflict. He spent almost two years at sea and was released from active duty in March 1954.

In August 1958, Ed married his love, Michele Simone Stone. Ed and Michelle bought their dream home in Cliffside Park, N.J. to raise their children, Lori, Debra, and Susan. Ed commuted to his job at the Bell Telephone Company in Newark, N.J. As an enterprising young man, he also attended night school at St. Peter’s College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing, and initiated his marketing career at Bell Telephone.

The Wirkman family belonged to, and was very active at, Temple Israel, where Ed served as both a Temple officer and the President of the Men’s Club. Ed and Michele loved to take their kids on camping adventures with their pop-up Coleman camper. Michele passed away in 1974.

In the early 1980s, Ed moved to Phoenix, Ariz. where he worked for Southwest Bell. After retiring in 1986, Ed moved to Maryland, and worked as a certified Property Manager in Montgomery Village. He met Mary Geraldine “Geri” Kopp and the two became close, loving partners. Geri passed away in 1999.

At the time of his death on Aug. 1, 2023, Ed had been living on Maryland’s “The Eastern Shore” for many years and was a longtime member of Temple Bat Yam, Berlin, MD where he participated in Men’s Club activities, religious services, social activities, and holiday celebrations. He met Leslie Segall at the Temple, sharing life together until she passed away in 2017.

As a big music lover, Ed enjoyed attending live musical performances, adored musical theatre and Broadway shows, and delighted in watching musical movies with his family and friends. He always had music playing in his home. He also loved the ocean, travelling, swimming, and playing poker. Ed embraced modern technology — he was writing his memoirs on his laptop, and he initiated the family’s online family tree. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Michele; his brother Alvin; his partner Geri; and his partner Leslie. Ed will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Florence; daughters Lori (Gary), Debra, and Susan (Greg); grandchildren Sean, Rebecca, Joshua and Simone; great-grandchildren Bryan and Amiyah, plus many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also held a place in his heart for Geri’s children, Mike, Jenny, Lisa, Jeffrey, and Jason.

Ed lived his very full life “One Day at a Time” and was always available, at the right time, to help those who needed him. He was a chivalrous gentleman – caring, loving, and a true Mensch. His favorite charities are The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and The Alzheimer’s Association.

The following events will honor Ed:

Burial with Military Honors, Friday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery-Millsboro, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del.

Religious service and celebration of life, Sunday, Aug. 20 2023, 2 p.m. at Temple Bat Yam, 11036 Worcester Hwy, Berlin.

David Brian Jenkins

PARKVILLE — David “Jenky” Brian Jenkins of Parkville passed away on Sunday July 9, 2023, at the age of 61.

Born in Salisbury, he was the loving son of the late Margaret (nee Kelley) Jenkins and the late Orville Dawson Jenkins; brother of Allan Jenkins of Bardstown, Kentucky and Michael Jenkins (Debbie) of Delmar, Delaware; uncle of Kyle Jenkins of Little River, South Carolina, Clayton Jenkins of Bardstown, Kentucky and several other great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by beloved and longtime friend Jennifer Diforte.

A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church, 302 St. Albans Drive, Salisbury, Md. 21804 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. with a burial at Parsons Cemetery, 912 N. Division Street, Salisbury, Md. 21801.