Crews with the Ocean City Fire Department are pictured on the scene of a structure fire at Hooper’s Crab House last Thursday. Photo courtesy of Ocean City Fire Department

WEST OCEAN CITY – The connections of a West Ocean City crab house are recognizing firefighters, contractors, staff and patrons for their support following a kitchen fire.

Last Thursday at around 7:30 p.m., the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to Hooper’s Crab House in West Ocean City for an appliance fire.

Upon arrival, crews located a fire in the kitchen behind a cooking appliance and worked to contain the blaze, which had extended into the walls for approximately three hours. The restaurant was at full capacity at the time of the fire, and an orderly evacuation led by restaurant staff resulted in no injuries being reported.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and conducted a fire scene examination. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, originating in the area near the cooking appliance that was involved.

Hooper’s Crab House remained closed last Friday as management worked with local contractors and staff to clean up and repair. And last Saturday, the restaurant reopened for business.

“Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our local heroes in red and the tireless efforts of our incredible staff, we have successfully overcome the challenges posed by the recent fire,” a Facebook post from Hooper’s reads. “Your support and encouragement have been the driving force behind our swift recovery, and we are immensely grateful for it.”

In a statement issued this week, the restaurant’s operators shared their gratitude to the firefighters, government officials, staff and businesses who helped in their recovery efforts.

“The fire at Hooper’s on Thursday evening, Aug. 3 was a setback, but blessings were with us for it could have turned into a major tragedy,” the statement reads. “The overwhelming support and love we received from our family, friends, community, loyal customers, purveyors, Matt Owens and his team of firefighters, Ed Potez and Worcester County government and all the contractors truly touched our hearts.”

The statement continues, “Our dedicated staff members definitely were incredible as they helped to evacuate the entire building calmly and waited two hours to be able to get back in and clean up. We were back in business in 24 hours and it would never have happened without all the loyal help from all involved working, literally, 24/7. A very special kudos to our management team – they are a force like none other. They will not accept ‘no’ and climb every mountain that comes their way. There are not enough words to express our appreciation and gratefulness for the love, support and dedication. We are truly blessed beyond measure. From our hearts, THANK YOU!”

Hooper’s Crab House was rebuilt following a devastating fire in January of 2002.