Trespassing, Cop Assault

OCEAN CITY – An officer was assaulted by a reportedly intoxicated man wandering around the downtown area last weekend.

On Aug. 8, an Ocean City police bike officer responded to a condominium on Wicomico Street to assist another officer with an allegedly intoxicated man, later identified as Kamil Hakov, 32, of Boyds, trespassing on private properties in the area.

Hakov was uncooperative with police, refused to provide identification and unsteady on his feet. As Hakov was about to be transported to police headquarters inside the marked patrol vehicle, an officer noticed the man had unbuckled himself and “lunged himself out of the marked police vehicle,” according to police reports, falling to the ground. Hakov was pinned to the ground by an officer, but the suspect began kicking and grabbing at the officer’s private parts. Hakov, who stole the officer’s Sharpie pen at some point, continued to be combative, kicking the officer in the feet and shins. Police utilized a Violent Person Restraining Device to secure Hakov’s feet.

Hakov has been charged with trespassing, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering an officer.

‘Hit-And-Run Charges

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man faces multiples traffic charges as well as a weapons violation after leaving the scene of an accident in a downtown convention store parking lot.

On Aug. 6 about 7 a.m., Ocean City police were alerted to a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 7-Eleven convenience store parking lot. The victims told police while inside the store they observed a 2015 Chevy Equinox, driven by Brolin Alduvi Madrid Portillo, 18, of Dundalk, strike their vehicle in the rear before leaving the scene. One individual inside the vehicle told police Portillo’s vehicle struck the vehicle twice. Before the driver left the area, the individual inside the vehicle was able to get a picture of the license plate.

Ocean City police soon located Portillo and the Equinox heading west across the Route 50 Bridge. Portillo was identified by his Honduras passport and admitted to not having a valid driver’s license. Police noticed scraps and paint marks on the vehicle consistent with the collision at the convenience store.

An inventory of the vehicle revealed a boxcutter concealed in the center console. Portillo was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon for the box cutter as well as failure to stop after accident involving damage, failure to return to and remain at the scene of accident, driving a motor vehicle without a license and other traffic charges.

Speeding, Weapon

OCEAN CITY – A noise violation from a speeding vehicle last week led to charges of drunk driving as well as a loaded gun.

On Aug. 4, shortly after midnight, an Ocean City bike officer observed a Chrysler 300S accelerate from a stationary position south through the Inlet parking lot. Police noted the sound of the acceleration was so excessive it could be heard from 200 yards away.

Police observed the vehicle speed out of the Inlet lot north on Baltimore Avenue and come to stop. A traffic stop ensued and the driver, Declan Ickes, 21, oof Altoona, Pa., was unable to provide police with a driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance.

During the stop, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene to let police know an early attempt to pull Ickes over was unsuccessful. Ickes was ordered out of the vehicle and the odor of alcoholic beverages was noted on him. Ickes did not pass field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving while impaired. A breath test confirmed Ickes was beyond the legal alcohol concentration level.

A police search of the vehicle located a loaded 9 mm handgun with a magazine fully inserted in the trunk. Ickes did not have a Maryland concealed carry permit.

Along with multiple traffic offenses, Ickes was charged with knowingly transporting a handgun in a vehicle on a public road and driving a vehicle while impaired.

Speeding With A Gun

OCEAN CITY – A Delaware man driving his vehicle well above the posted speed limit has been charged with driving under the influence and carrying a gun without a permit.

Around 11:25 p.m., Ocean City police was on routine patrol when a Ford Bronco was observed speeding and making continuous lane changes on southbound Coastal Highway. The vehicle was tracked driving 55 mph in a 40-mph zone.

The vehicle was pulled over on 139th Street and the driver was identified as Christopher Nowell, 57, of Wilmington. When police spoke with Nowell, who showed signs of intoxication, he told police he had a handgun concealed under his driver’s seat. Police located “a loaded Beretta PX4 storm 9mm semi-automatic handgun concealed underneath the driver’s seat wrapped in a pair of men’s underwear” with “one 9mm round chambered in the slide of the handgun” and 12 rounds in the gun, according to the police report.

Along with the charges related to driving while impaired, Nowell was charged with knowingly transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle on a public road.

Residential Structure Fire

SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated a residential structure fire at 413 West Market Street in Snow Hill last week.

On Wednesday Aug. 2, at 7:20 p.m., the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to a reported house fire. Upon arrival, crews observed a two-story, single-family home with fire showing on several sides. Firefighters were able to locate and extinguish the fire quickly and ensure all occupants of the home had evacuated.

Deputies from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and conducted a fire scene examination. The exact cause of the fire considered accidental originating in a bedroom where improperly discarded smoking materials in bed was reported.

Crews remained on scene for approximately two hours ensuring the fire had been completely extinguished. Snow Hill was assisted by Pocomoke, Stockton, Newark and Girdletree Volunteer Fire Companies. The American Red Cross assisted the occupants with being displaced after the fire. No injuries were reported.

Two Arrested In Shooting

SALISBURY — Maryland State Police have two suspects in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of a man in Wicomico County.

Antonio Lamont Oliver, 24, of Salisbury, being is charged with first-degree murder and related charges. The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Philadelphia Area US Marshal’s Office, arrested Oliver Aug. 4 in Philadelphia. Oliver is currently being held at a local detention center in Philadelphia pending extradition back to Maryland.

His arrest came two days after the arrest of another suspect, Bisheri Damond Jacobs, 19, of Salisbury. Jacobs is charged with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder.

Maryland State Police, with assistance of the Salisbury City Police Department, arrested Jacobs Wednesday at his residence. He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on July 31, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to Pemberton Manor Apartments after receiving a 9-1-1 call for a reported shooting. Responding officers found the victim, Keith Lamont Chaney, 34, of Salisbury, lying on the ground in front of the apartment complex with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Chaney was transported by ambulance to Tidal Health Medical Center where he was declared deceased.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Narcotics are assisting in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at 443-366-5072. Callers can remain anonymous.

The case remains under investigation.

Assault Charges Filed

OCEAN CITY – A violent late-night domestic dispute led to charges against both individuals.

On Aug. 5 around 3 a.m., Ocean City police were advised of a domestic dispute involving Jade Jordan, 27, and Travis Brown, 35, both of Monroeville, Pa., outside of a Boardwalk hotel. The late-night incident was the second time in the same night police had been informed of a dispute between Jordan and Brown, who have been in a relationship for many years. Both individuals were noted as intoxicated in police reports on both incidents. In the earlier incident, Brown had to be placed in handcuffs due to being confrontational with officers.

In the late-night incident, Jordan told police she was asleep in a hotel room she shared with Brown, who came into the room and slammed Jordan’s cell phone when she tried to make a call. Jordan told police Brown was intoxicated and used force to shatter the phone. Jordan told police Brown was physical with her in their hotel room and admitted he had been in the past. She admitted that she had become physical with him in the past as well. Police observed, “that it was likely that Jordan had struck Brown’s face and that Brown had struck Jordan’s neck during a mutual physical altercation.”

After Brown was arrested, Jordan told police she was leaving town and heading home to Pittsburgh. Police advised Jordan not to drive to Pennsylvania due to her alcohol intake. Minutes later, Jordan was observed driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in her hotel parking lot. When she saw police, she exited her vehicle.

Jordan was charged with second-degree assault, while was charged with Brown second-degree assault, theft between $100 and $1,500 for stealing Jordan’s phone and malicious destruction for damaging the phone.