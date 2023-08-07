Three incumbents and one newcomer will take their seats on the dais following the town’s municipal election, held on Aug. 5. Above, top vote-getters Jacque Napolitano, Kurt Zanelotti, Natalie Magdeburger and Janice Bortner are pictured in front of town hall on election day. Submitted Photo

FENWICK ISLAND – Three incumbents and one newcomer were elected to the Fenwick Island Town Council last week.

On Monday, the Fenwick Island Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify the results of last Saturday’s municipal election.

Tabulations show Kurt Zanelotti received 372 votes, Janice Bortner received 365 votes, Natalie Magdeburger received 362 votes, Jacque Napolitano received 358 votes, John Gary Burch received 316 votes, Bernie Merritt received 315 votes Kristina Clark received 312 votes and James Simpson received 296 votes.

Vote totals included 408 in-person votes and 311 absentee votes, which represents a voter turnout of 77%.

“Our 2023 election is now certified,” said board member Susan Brennan.

This year, eight candidates vied for four council seats held by Bortner, Magdeburger, Napolitano and Councilman Paul Breger, who did not seek reelection.

Zanelotti, the top vote-getter in last Saturday’s election, said he is excited to join the three incumbents on the dais.

“I am looking forward to continuing the great work the council accomplished over the past two years and building on the effort to preserve and protect Fenwick Island’s reputation as a family friendly community,” he said. “We will be focused on engaging our police force to maintain pedestrian safety, and continuing our efforts in getting the dredging completed. Most importantly I would like to get our community back into a cohesive state and look forward to working with our local businesses to make sure they have their voices heard and represented.”

Magdeburger said she was also eager to continue the work she and her fellow council members started.

“We are very pleased with the election results and very thankful for all of the Fenwick Islanders who, once again, came out in historic high numbers to cast their ballots,” she said. “Our town is a special place and one in which the people who live here want to preserve for the future. We are grateful for all the support of the voters and will continue to work hard for all of Fenwick. We hope that with the election over, we can focus on the positive and find ways to be good neighbors and friends. Fenwick deserves the best version of all of us and we are committed to leading the way.”

For her part, Bortner said she was grateful for the voters who came out to support her platform.

“I am grateful for the Fenwick Island residents who supported our protect and preserve Fenwick Island platform with their votes,” she said. “This is the third election that validates the current council’s platform to keep Fenwick a quiet residential family oriented community. I am so relieved that our community came together to help mitigate the pressure from outside influences who want to change the character and culture of Fenwick for their own monetary gain.”

She continued, “Over the next two years, I look forward to continuing to serve on the residential concerns committee with its focus on listening to and advocating for residents to further enhance the residential quality of life in Fenwick Island. I’m so honored to serve the community with such talented and dedicated council members and committee members for the next two years.”

All council members serve two-year terms and are tasked with adopting ordinances and resolutions and determining the general goals and policies of Fenwick Island. Burch, Merritt and Simpson declined to comment, and Clark and Napolitano did not immediately respond to requests for comment.