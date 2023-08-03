Rough seas played a major role in the 10th Annual HUK Big Fish Classic, reducing the

tournament essentially to a one-day affair with the entire leadership overhauled on the last day. There were 69 boats participating with an eye on a piece of the $740,900 purse. In the end, the big winner was the Port-A-Bella with a 228.5-pound bigeye tuna that brought home $224,205. Rounding out the biggest fish division was a 171-pound big eye tuna caught aboard the Real

One, right, and a 130-pound swordfish boated by the Black Irish, at below left. Photos courtesy of Fish In OC