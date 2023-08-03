Berlin Narrows Skate Park Focus To Heron Park Property; Council To Vote On Recommendation BERLIN – Town officials appear to be poised to select Heron Park as the preferred location for a skate park in Berlin. Tony Weeg, founder of We Heart Berlin, the nonprofit that has been working toward bringing a skate park to Berlin, announced this week that the Berlin Town Council was expected to vote on… Read More »

OC Council Advances Hearing Request On Washington Lane Abandonment OCEAN CITY – A request to abandon a portion of Washington Lane will advance to a public hearing. Following a lengthy discussion, the Mayor and Council agreed this week to advance a developer’s request to hold a public hearing on the abandonment of Washington Lane between 13th and 14th streets, or the alleyway that bisects… Read More »

White Marlin Open’s 50th Anniversary Edition Begins Monday; New ‘Winner Take All’ Category Added For Milestone Year OCEAN CITY – Thousands of anglers and tens of thousands of spectators will gather in Ocean City next week as the White Marlin Open kicks off its 50th year. The White Marlin Open, the world’s largest offshore billfish tournament, will return to Ocean City next week for its 50th anniversary tournament. Held Aug. 7-11, anglers… Read More »