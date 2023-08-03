Kiwanis Club Held Meeting

by

cIt was a great meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines – Ocean City, MD on Wednesday July 19, 2023 in the Ocean Pines Library when John and Marion Wells recently spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City about the Pine Tones Chorus. John and Marion Wells and Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing, right.