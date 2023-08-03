SNOW HILL– Officials this week approved plans for an ATM to be installed in the lobby of the Worcester County Government Center.

The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to allow space in the lobby of the government building to be leased to the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) of Maryland for an ATM machine. The machine will likely be installed in 2024.

“We’ve had numerous employees request we reach out to SECU in regards to an ATM,” said Stacey Norton, the county’s director of human resources.

The commissioners on Tuesday held a public hearing to receive comments on a plan to lease approximately four by five feet of floor space in the front lobby of the Worcester County Government Center to SECU to be used for an ATM. The ATM would be located in space adjacent to the area where the newspaper racks are currently located.

While no members of the public commented on the proposal, Norton told the commissioners the addition of an ATM machine had been requested by various employees. She said the closest SECU location was in Salisbury. There are 132 county employees, however, with SECU accounts. She noted there were also state employees in Snow Hill would be able to use the ATM.

“We don’t have the ability to know the number of state employees…that also have an account,” she said.

Norton said the addition of the ATM machine would boost morale for county employees.

According to Norton, under the proposal presented on Tuesday, the county would lease the space to SECU for five years. The lease would be able to be renewed in increments of two years.

“There would be no rent payment as this is a convenience for our employees and local state employees,” Norton wrote in a report to the commissioners.

She said the machine would be a cash dispensing machine only and would not accept deposits.

Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said that the Town of Ocean City had successfully allowed the installation of some ATM machines.

“They did this in Ocean City in a couple different locations and it worked out really well,” he said, adding that the public would likely use the machine as well.

When asked if employees would be charged a fee to use the machine, Norton said they would not be charged if they had SECU accounts.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve moving forward with the ATM lease.