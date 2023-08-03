Should Ocean City ban canopy-style shade equipment on the beach? We don’t think so.

Ocean City has a lot of “no’s” on its messages approaching the beach. Each of these restrictions are merited for safety, such as no ball playing in the ocean, no alcohol, no dogs, no digging of holes deeper than knee length and no bonfires without a permit.

In recent years, concerns have been expressed online as well as in letters to the editor about the increasing popularity of traditional tents and canopies, but also the newer shelters that are designed specifically for the beach like those made by Neso and CoolCabana. There are times on the beach when these larger structures outnumber traditional umbrellas and create a wall blocked ocean views when grouped together.

At an Ocean City Mayor and Council meeting last month, Mayor Rick Meehan and City Manager Terry McGean reported the volume of emails this summer regarding the larger canopies merits the full council’s attention. These concerns are nothing new, as the council last year opted to not take any action.

If Ocean City wants to explore options, officials need to look no further than Delaware. Back in 2017, Rehoboth Beach Commissioners introduced and approved an ordinance banning canopies, grills and tents. The ordinance was structured to only permit umbrellas, and Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island soon followed with their own bans. In the first year of Rehoboth’s canopy ban in 2017, there were 830 warnings and 26 citations issued against them.

The big difference between the Fenwick, Bethany and Rehoboth beaches and Ocean City’s is the width and size. Ocean City has room for these canopies, but they need to be placed toward the western side of the beach. We don’t think they should be banned. Visitors to Ocean City pay top dollar to enjoy their time here. If they want to maximize their shade and beach area, they should be allowed to do it, but not at the risk of public safety and poor beach etiquette.

Ocean City may want to review Nags Head, N.C.’s rules, including canopies not being set up within 10 feet; dimensions cannot exceed 12 feet square and nine feet tall; canopies cannot be left out overnight; and they must not in any fashion block lifeguard views.

We do believe it’s time for the city to take a deep dive on canopies from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but we think regulations need to be centered on lo-cation, size and groupings rather than a total prohibition that will bring enforcement challenges. There is room for canopies on the beach, but they must be located where public safety is not a concern and other beach-goers’ experience is not dampened.