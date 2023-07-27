ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A change that you hoped for is coming down the line, but you still need to be patient until more explanations are forthcoming. Continue to keep your enthusiasm in check.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your social life expands as new friends come into your life. But while you’re having fun, your practical side also sees some positive business potential within your new circle.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your workplace situation continues to improve, but look for advantages you might have missed while changes were going on around you. A trusted colleague can help.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Resist the urge to hunker down in your bunker until things ease up. Instead, get rid of that woe-is-me attitude by getting up and getting out to meet old friends and make new ones.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Now that you’re back enjoying the spotlight again, you should feel re-energized and ready to take on the challenge of bringing those big, bold plans of yours to completion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A former friend would like to repair a relationship you two once enjoyed. Your positive response could have an equally positive impact on your life. Think about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Resist making impulsive decisions. Stay on that steady course as you continue to work out workplace problems. Be patient. All will soon be back in balance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might feel confident about taking a promising offer but continue to be alert for what you’re not being told about it. Don’t fret. Time is on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): People dear to you might be planning a way to show appreciation for all that you’ve done for them. Accept the honor graciously. Remember, you deserve it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Congratulations. Your self-confidence is on the rise. This could be a good time to tackle those bothersome situations you’ve avoided both at home and at work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You feel obligated to return a favor. (Of course, you do.) But heed advice from those close to you, and do nothing until you know for sure what’s being asked of you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your loving reassurance helped revive a once-moribund relationship. But be wary of someone who might try to do something negative to reverse this positive turn of events.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are a wonderful leader who can foster community and bring people together to form long-lasting relationships.

