Michael Morrissey

FENWICK ISLAND – The Town of Fenwick Island has named its new police chief.

On Monday, the Town of Fenwick Island announced that Michael Morrissey has accepted the offer to become Fenwick Island’s next police chief, effective Sept. 1. The town reports Morrissey brings more than 33 years of policing experience at both the community and national levels to his new role.

“The council is very happy,” Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said. “we had the assistance of three local police chiefs during the interview process and they were extremely helpful. We had some terrific candidates and Mr. Morrissey came into the interview with some observations and a plan for our town that made us excited. He has a background in good policing and an emphasis on Route 1.”

Morrissey began his police career in 1989 with the City of Wilmington Police Department (WPD). During his early career, he earned numerous commendations, including the Kiwanis Club Officer of the Year in 1991. During his tenure, he served in the patrol, internal affairs and community policing divisions. Morrissey also served as the department’s liaison with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, writing grants and managing traffic safety programs, which included Click It or Ticket, Check Point Strike Force, and child safety seat and aggressive driving enforcement.

While working as a supervisor in the community policing unit, Morrissey managed the federal Weed and Seed Program, obtaining grant funding to modernize the WPD bicycle unit. He also served on the Fugitive Safe Surrender Program led by the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. and Delaware attorney generals’ offices.

Upon his retirement from the Wilmington Police Department in November 2009, Morrissey began his career with the Amtrak Police Department (APD) a federal-level policing organization. During his tenure with APD, he has served in supervisory and management roles in the patrol and criminal investigations divisions, serving in Wilmington, Del., Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Morrissey has extensive experience in interagency partnership, traffic safety and grant management, the town reports.

Morrissey earned his B.S. in criminal justice and a master’s degree in justice administration from Wilmington University. Morrissey is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command Class #479 and has completed several supervisory training programs at the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.

Morrissey and his family have been part-time residents in the Fenwick Island area for the past 20 years and recently became full-time residents of Dagsboro, Del. Morrissey has been married to his wife Kelly, a nurse, for 26 years. The Morrisseys have two children who are attending college in southern California and Alabama.

“So that Morrissey’s transition to Police Chief will be seamless, after wrapping up his duties for Amtrak, Morrissey will begin serving Fenwick Island as a public safety liaison to the Town Council in advance of taking the position as Police Chief on September 1, 2023,” a press release reads. “The Town Council believes Mr. Morrissey’s extensive background and experience in Wilmington and a nationwide organization will be instrumental in addressing all aspects of our town’s policing priorities including Route 1 safety concerns regarding speed enforcement and crosswalk safety.”

The release continues, “During his interview, Morrissey offered a 90-day plan for addressing those issues and we are looking forward to seeing his plan put into action to benefit the Fenwick Island community. Please join us in welcoming Mr. Morrissey to the Town of Fenwick Island’s family.”

Monday’s announcement comes more than two months after the town shared it would not be renewing its employment agreement with the current chief, John Devlin, and weeks after allegations of a security breach within the Fenwick Island Police Department came to light.

In June, Devlin hired an attorney in an attempt to be reinstated and have his contract be restored through Aug. 31, 2025.