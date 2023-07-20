Submitted Photo

Captain Bob’s Seafood Restaurant was located on the bayside at 64th Street and Coastal Highway. Owned by Bob and Kayrell Wilkerson, it was home to a giant fiberglass bull that stood on the edge of the highway wearing a chef’s hat and the largest pair of sunglasses ever seen in Ocean City.

A favorite dinner destination in the 1980s and ’90s, Captain Bob’s closed in 2003 and the building was demolished the following year. Today it is the site of Dead Freddies Island Grill. The famous bull, restored in 2018, now stands outside a farm in Dagsboro, Del.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanish-ingoc.com.