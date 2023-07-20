Things I Like – July 21, 2023

A pool dip after a beach day

Finding a good pen brand and sticking with it

Half-day Fridays in the summer

A rainy weekend day following a long beach day

Lightweight pants for the summer

Old sayings that stay true through the years

The view looking south from the Inlet jetty

Learning a new word

Not owning an ashtray

A night away for a concert

People dancing in the sand

