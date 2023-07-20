BERLIN – A Maryland man passed away last week in the bay near a campground.

On July 12, at approximately 5:27 p.m., deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the tiki bar beach area of Castaways Campgrounds in reference to a reported drowning incident. Ronald Charles Lingenfelder, 65, of Owings Mills, was found floating face down and unresponsive in Sinepuxent Bay.

Several bystanders were able to bring Lingenfelder to shore and started lifesaving measures until EMS units arrived. Lingenfelder was transported by ambulance to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation as well as an investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and assumed the investigation.