Some scenes from Sunday’s re-dedication ceremony are pictured. Submitted Photos

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fire Department held a solemn and heartfelt re-dedication ceremony last weekend for Engine 704, a tribute in honor of the late OCVFC Firefighter Jeffrey L. Dieter, Sr.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, the 40th Anniversary of Firefighter Dieter’s Line of Duty Death, as a gesture to commemorate the invaluable contributions he made to the department’s history.

July 16, 1983, remains etched in the memories of Ocean City’s firefighting community as a day of profound loss and bravery. At approximately 6:30 a.m., a devastating fire broke out at the Saute Cafe, situated at 123rd Street and Coastal Highway in north Ocean City. The flames escalated rapidly, reaching a four-alarm status, and necessitating the efforts of approximately 115 firefighters to bring it under control. Tragically, while battling the fire, the building’s roof collapsed, claiming the life of 24-year-old Dieter.

Deputy Chief James L. Jester expressed the importance of commemorating firefighter Dieter’s selfless service, stating, “Today, we gather to remember a true hero, Firefighter Jeffrey L. Dieter, Sr., who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His bravery and dedication to protecting our community serve as an enduring inspiration to each and every one of us in the Ocean City Fire Department. We honor his memory today as we re-dedicate Engine 704, symbolizing the ongoing commitment of our firefighters to serve with valor and selflessness.”

According to a press release from the fire department, “The re-dedication ceremony of Engine 704 stands as a powerful tribute to Dieter’s legacy, an emblem of the undying spirit that drives the men and women of the Ocean City Fire Department. As the department pays homage to the past, they also recommit themselves to the safety and well-being of the citizens they proudly serve.”