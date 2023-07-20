OCEAN PINES – Three outgoing board members were recognized for their service to the association in a meeting last week.

Last Saturday, the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors honored outgoing members Doug Park, Colette Horn and Frank Daly for their years of service to the community. Each was presented with a plaque and recognized for their contributions.

“On behalf of the current board and the members of our association, I would like to present you with this plaque in recognition for your outstanding dedication to our OPA community as a director, president, committee member, and liaison,” said Vice President Rick Farr. “Your dedication to service is recognized and truly appreciated. Thank you.”

Parks, the current association president, and Horn, the past president, will be stepping down from their positions in August because of term limits, according to a recent news release. Daly, the former vice president, resigned in June following a relocation to Florida. Collectively, the three board members have served nearly two decades on board, with Parks serving for seven years, Horn serving for six years, and Daly serving for five years.

“I think it important to recognize Doug, Colette, and Frank for taking the time for the countless hours in volunteering their service to our OPA community,” Farr said during Saturday’s meeting. “Volunteering in this capacity allows Colette, Doug, and Frank to have a sense of purpose and to connect to the community and make it a better place. Moving forward, this current board and future boards will ensure that we recognize those that voluntarily serve our community in the capacity as a director or committee member.”

This year, four candidates – John Latham, Jerry Murphy, Elaine Brady, and Jeffrey Heavner – will vie for the three open seats on the Ocean Pines board. The seven-member volunteer board is the governing body of Ocean Pines.

A candidate forum was held on June 21 at the golf clubhouse, where the candidates addressed topics such as digital signs, roundabouts and boat ramp access.

Ballots were mailed to property owners the week of July 11 and are due back to Election Trust – the association’s new election contractor – by 4 p.m. on Aug. 8.

A ballot count will be held Aug. 10, with the annual meeting to follow on Aug. 12.

For questions about the election, email [email protected]. For additional information, visit oceanpines.org and click on the “2023 OPA Board Election” banner at the top of the page.