Commissioners Agree To Deliberate Further On Boat Ramp Regulations SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners delayed approval of updated boat ramp regulations this week after hearing from several citizens on the issue. The commissioners voted 4-2 to deliberate further on a bill that would have updated regulations at the county's boat ramps. Several commissioners voiced concerns with the proposal, which would allow commercial…

Heron Park Discussions To Continue Next Week BERLIN – Discussions about the potential sale of a portion of Heron Park will continue next week and into August. Mayor Zack Tyndall said this week that work sessions regarding the proposed sale of Heron Park were being scheduled for July 24 as well as Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. "All of those work sessions…

Fenwick Committee Approves Building Plans For Former Dairy Queen Site FENWICK ISLAND – Building plans for the redevelopment of the former Dairy Queen site received the support of a Fenwick Island committee this week. On Wednesday, the Fenwick Island Building Review Committee voted unanimously to approve plans for the former Dairy Queen site on Coastal Highway. Balsamo Real Estate LLC, developer, has plans to bring…