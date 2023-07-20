TidalHealth Peninsula Regional was recognized by the Maryland Perinatal Quality Collaborative (MDPQC) as a platinum-level participant for its maternal hypertension stewardship initiative. Pictured, from left to right, are Claire Wright, clinical manager of labor and delivery, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional; Katie Richards, collaborative coordinator, MDPQC; and Diane Hitchens, senior director of women’s and children’s services, TidalHealth. Submitted photo

Casino Revenues

BERLIN – Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $163,717,230 in revenue from slot machines and table games during June 2023, an increase of $971,931 (0.6%) compared to June 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in June 2023 totaled $69,430,233, an increase of $1,072,086 (1.6%) compared to June 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in June 2023 were $50,433,185, an increase of $764,425 (1.5%) compared to June 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for June 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,290 slot machines, 210 table games), $69,043,101 in June 2023, an increase of $632,428 (0.9%) from June 2022.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,845 slot machines, 179 table games), $57,979,627 in June 2023, an increase of $1,979,637 (3.5%) from June 2022.

Horseshoe Casino (1,430 slot machines, 122 table games), $15,941,209 in June 2023, a decrease of $1,110,637 (-6.5%) from June 2022.

Ocean Downs Casino (858 slot machines, 19 table games), $8,679,006 in June 2023, an increase of $125,524 (1.5%) from June 2022.

Hollywood Casino (690 slot machines, 19 table games), $6,954,407 in June 2023, a decrease of $433,399 (-5.9%) from June 2022.

Rocky Gap Casino (620 slot machines, 16 table games), $5,119,881 in June 2023, a decrease of $221,622 (-4.1%) from June 2022.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities.

Citizen Award

SALISBURY – The Del-Mar-Va Council is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lower Shore Distinguished Citizen Award is Chris Eccleston of Salisbury, Md.

The Del-Mar-Va Boy Scouts Council considers it a privilege and an honor to present him with this award. Recipients are selected for their outstanding service as evidenced by their leadership to many worthwhile organizations, as well as the respect and esteem in which they are held by their colleagues and community. The award will be presented to Eccleston on Sept. 14, 2023 at Salisbury University.

Eccleston, a Salisbury native, is the president and founder of Delmarva Veteran Builders (DVB) a fresh, gritty commercial construction firm igniting potential and doing epic things. DVB brings the “veteran attitude” to local construction projects which led the company to become one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies recognized by the Inc 5000 list for three consecutive years and the Vet 50 List for two years.

Eccleston’s dedication to veteran employment led to DVB receiving the Secretary of Defense Freedom Award at the Pentagon. DVB has completed over 200 different construction projects in the Mid-Atlantic area with a value over $167 million. A Navy veteran who served for six years as a nuclear machinist mate on the USS Theodore Roosevelt during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Eccleston takes great pride in his military service and supporting members of DVB who still serve today.

In addition to DVB, Eccleston established Trashforce in 2020, a waste hauling company catering to the Lower Shore. Starting with roll-off services for the construction and demolition industry, Trashforce expanded into residential curbside pickup, serving several hundred customers. Despite its “trashy” origins, Trashforce has become known for its customer service, engagement in the community and hilarious dad jokes.

Eccleston’s achievements extend beyond his business ventures. In 2023, he became a published author of the children’s book “Grit Leads To Greatness,” co-written with DVB’s creative developer, Jenny Kerr Schroen. The book, which promotes the significance of the construction trades, has already sold an impressive 5000 advanced copies. The authors are now focused on sharing this enchanting story in classrooms across the nation.

He holds an undergraduate degree in construction management from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and an MBA from Salisbury University. Some of his career accomplishments include Eagle Scout, “40 under 40” from Building Design + Construction magazine, Entrepreneur of the Year by Maryland Capital Enterprises, Bright Lights Award from the Comptroller of Maryland, and the WeHeartSBY Award.

Eccleston’s commitment to his community is reflected in his involvement in various projects and organizations. He currently serves on the boards of the Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development and Greater Salisbury Committee and is a past president of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce.

Residing in Salisbury with his wife, Kennan, and their two children, Hale and Sadie, Chris embraces family life.

Hospital Recognized

SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has received the American Heart Association’s 2023 Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Stroke Honor Role quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

The Salisbury hospital also received the American Heart Association’s 2023 Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

“The end goal is to ensure more people on Delmarva can experience longer, healthier lives,” said Warner Crumb, executive director of orthopedics and neurosciences at TidalHealth. “A stroke patient loses 1.9 million neurons each minute treatment is delayed. This recognition further demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced stroke treatments to Delmarva patients quickly and safely. The Get With the Guidelines Stroke initiative and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based and proven clinical guidelines developed to give patients their best possible chance of survival and recovery after cardiovascular events.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.