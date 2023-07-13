ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You enter a more positive period, both personally and professionally, but trouble spots can appear. Avoid them by keeping lines of communication open.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Don’t fret about the competition. Since Taurus rules the throat, you could have the advantage of conveying your ideas in tones that are sure to please your listeners.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Of course, as a Gemini, you love to talk. But watch your words very carefully this week. What you say could come back to cause you some unpleasant moments.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The Grabby-Crabby side of you dominates. You want it all. But try to temper that urge to splurge so that you can take advantage of an upcoming investment opportunity.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Spread that natural sunshine all you loving Leos and Leonas radiate, and brighten up those gloomy hearts around you. Also, expect a visit from someone from your past.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You like things neat and tidy. That’s fine for your closets and desktops, but you need to be more flexible in your relationships. Give a little, and you’ll get a lot back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your financial aspects continue to dominate. There still might be problems to work out from past business decisions before you can make plans for the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Travel plans might be up in the air — literally — now that your spouse or partner would rather fly than drive. A thorny workplace issue is close to being resolved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Use your natural leadership qualities to guide a troublesome workplace project through to completion. Meanwhile, a personal relationship is smooth sailing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Aspects for moving to a new location appear to be increasingly favorable. Meanwhile, your loyalty to a friend soon pays off in ways you never expected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your ability to be flexible helps get you through changes you hadn’t expected, either on the job or at home. Remember to take things one step at a time.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your creative talents are put to the test, as you attempt to deal with a suddenly changed situation. It will be up to you to devise a way to work it out successfully.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for bringing people together. While you love to travel, you also love being at home, especially if you can be surrounded by your family.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.