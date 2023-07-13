Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

July 14: Juried Show

A Summertime Juried Show Awards and Reception will be held at the Worcester County Arts Council, 6 Jefferson Street, Berlin, Md., 5-7 p.m. Awards Presentation at 5:30 p.m. View the 40 pieces of artwork completed by 26 local artists while enjoying complimentary refreshments. In addition to the featured artists’ exhibit, artwork created by thirty artists and members of our Co-Op Gallery is on display and available for purchase. Visit the gallery Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to view the exhibits.

July 14-15: Adoption Event

Town Cats Adoption Event at PetSmart, 11330 Samuel Bowen Boulevard, Berlin, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

July 15: Reggae Music Event

From 6-9 p.m., Germantown School Community Heritage Center will sponsor An Evening of Reggae featuring “Island Sounds” band. Donation is $10 per person and limited food platters are available on a first come, first serve basis for an additional $10 fee. Participants can bring their own snack and beverage. Germantown School is located at 10223 Trappe Road, Berlin, Md. Tickets are available at the door. Contact 410-641-0638 for information.

July 15: Sports Day At The Beach

Randy’s Crew presents Sports Day at the Beach Sports Cards and Memorabilia Show at the Westside Route 50 Shopping Center (next to Hooper’s), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Buy, sell and trade sports cards as well as opportunities to buy supplies, collectibles, get autographs from Orioles Hall of Famer players Al Bumbry and Ken Singleton, jerseys, raffles and more. Admission is $5; under 10 is $2. To buy table space, contact Wayne Littleton, 443-978-0680 or email [email protected]

July 15: Chicken Salad Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken salad carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 by July 10 for a guaranteed preorder.

July 15: Youth Fishing Contest

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will host the annual Art Hansen Memorial Youth Fishing Contest at the South Gate Pond at Veterans Park in Ocean Pines. Registration is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and the contest will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Youths should bring their own fishing rod and reel. Bait is provided. Three age groups; 4-7, 8-11, 12-16. A trophy will be awarded for the biggest fish in each age group with special awards for the top three. A drawing will be held for 2 Grand Prizes. Children younger than age 4 can fish but will not be eligible for a trophy.

This is a free event. All registrants will receive a prize. Funding support provided by the Anglers Club, the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club, Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Dept. and the Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association. For information call John McFalls at 610- 505-1697.

July 22: Clam Fritter Fry Drive Thru

The Powellville United Methodist Church invites you to a drive thru Clam Fritter Fry from 10 a.m. until sold out. Clam fritter sandwiches will be sold for $10 each. Powellville UMC is located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road in Powellville, Md.

July 22: One-Day VBS

One-Day, All-Day Family Vacation Bible School, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin. VBS Theme: “The Parables of Jesus.” Complimentary meals and snacks, Bible lessons, games, crafts, music, and more. An ice cream sundae social and family registration will be held Wednesday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethany Church. You may also register by going to “contact us” at www.bethanyberlin.org. For more information, contact Megan Cooke at 443-614-3870 or [email protected]

July 23: Christmas In July

The Young Professionals Committee of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas in July at the Residence Inn by Marriott. The event will run from noon-3 p.m. and feature live music by Side Project, food, drinks, raffle prizes and an appearance from Santa Claus himself. The pool will also be open for attendees to cool off from the summer heat.

All funds go towards the Young Professional’s Christmas Spirit Campaign which aims to provide joy to underprivileged children in Worcester County come the holiday season by presenting them with gifts and toys. Last year, the YPs impacted 100 children.

The 2023 Christmas in July is presented by 28th Street Pit & Pub with support from Coastal Life Realty Group, Delaware Elevator, Royal Plus Electric, the Delmarva Shorebirds, Direct Mortgage Loans, Deeley Insurance, OC Beach Vacations, Pickles Pub, and de Lazy Lizard.

Tickets are $25 or $30 at the door. They can be purchased at the Ocean City chamber visitor center Monday to Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by emailing YP Chair Ricky Pollitt, at [email protected]

July 24-28: Vacation Bible School

Stevenson United Methodist, Buckingham Presbyterian, Friendship United Methodist, St. Paul’s Episcopal and St. Paul United Methodist are partnering on a Vacation Bible School at Stevenson United Methodist Church from 6-8 p.m. Register online by July 1 and receive a free T-shirt at www.stevensonchurch.org/VBS. Call 410-641-1137 for more information.

July 24-Aug. 19: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15. The schedule is:

July 24: 5-8 p.m., The Folk Heroes & The Folk Villains

Aug. 5: 5-8 p.m., Hoedown with DJ Kay

Aug. 19: 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

July 28-30: OP Library Book Sale

The Annual Ocean Pines Library Book Sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library (FOPL), will take place. All proceeds go to the Ocean Pines Library for events, equipment, projects and special needs.

The sale of over 20,000 books, CD’s, DVD’s and audio books that are in good to new condition will begin on Friday, July 28 from 6-8 p.m. and is for FOPL members only. If you are not a member, you can join at the door for $5 for an individual membership, $10 for a family or $25 as a business or patron. Dealers, collectors and book store owners are more than welcome. More details can be found on the web at Book Sale Finder.

The sale will continue on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and open to all at no cost. Books will range from 50 cents to $2.50 each with no limits. Cash or checks with ID only, no credit cards. On Monday, July 31, the sale continues from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with all remaining books at half price.

July 29: Chicken Platters To Go

Calvary United Methodist Church fundraiser sale of fried/baked chicken platters to go, 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platters are $10 and include two sides and a roll. Side choices include homemade potato salad, mac ‘n cheese, greens and seasoned string beans. Dessert table available. 8607 Ironshire Station Road, Berlin.

Aug. 5: Flounder Tourney

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host their 16th Annual Flounder Tournament and Auction on Saturday, August 5, 2023, with the weigh in and auction at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and Marina from noon-430 p.m. This is the largest Maryland coastal flounder tournament and will feature an expected purse of over $8,000.

“Our region gets tournament fever every summer, especially the first week in August. We are the little guy tournament. A great day on the water and a chance to win big without breaking your bank to enter,” said Ocean Pines Chamber President Kerrie Bunting.

Registration is $55 per angler or $50 each when registering more than one. Calcuttas are available for $20 per angler. The longest flounder brought in by any angler 13 or under wins $100 and is also eligible for the main cash prizes. Make sure to register before noon on August 4. Collectable T-shirts are free for the first 250 registered. Sponsorships are available and we are seeking donations for the auction which is held during the weigh in. For tournament rules or to register as sponsor or angler go to: https://business.oceanpineschamber.org/events/details/16th-annual-flounder-tournament-14865.

Aug. 7: Quarter Auction

The Church of the Holy Spirit is having a Quarter Auction. For those of you who have never been to a quarter auction, you are missing a lot of fun. You buy a paddle (or two, or more) and then bid on items offered at one, two, three or four quarters, based on the value of the item.

The committee is collecting a lot of great prizes, including gift certificates, home décor items, wine baskets, and some just for fun. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and include a paddle. Additional paddles are $2 each, or three for $5. They are limited, so get yours now. The church is located at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Call Jackie at 443-735-4275 for further information and for tickets.

Aug. 19: Gloves Up, Guns Down

The Old Germantown School will host the 1st Annual Gloves Up Guns Down event at 10223 Trappe Road, from noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Lamar Sturgis. Lunch will be served.