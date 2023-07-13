Lemonade Stand Raises Money for Brooke’s Toy Closet

by

fLocal children recently set up a lemonade stand to raise money to make a donation to Brooke’s Toy Closet at TidalHealth. Lennon Ballard, front left, and Harbor Ballard, front right, are joined by their mother, Whitney, back right, while dropping off toys at the TidalHealth Foundation for Brooke’s Toy Closet. Accepting for the Foundation at the Giving House is Director Donna Murray.