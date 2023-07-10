File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – A significant increase in 911 hangups highlighted a report on police activity for the month of June.

On Monday, Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro presented members of the Ocean City Police Commission with an update on police activity for the month of June.

Reviewing statistics from June of 2021, 2022 and 2023, Buzzuro noted that officer calls for service decreased from 6,144 in 2021 and 5,182 in 2022 to 4,727 in 2023. Citizen calls for service varied, with 3,141 calls in 2021, 2,739 in 2022 and 3,085 in 2023.

“I think we fared very, very well,” he said. “We crunched the numbers, and the statistical data bears that out.”

In the top 25 calls for service, the Ocean City Police Department reported the number of traffic stops increased from 1,133 in 2022 to 1,469 in 2023, city ordinance violations decreased from 1,441 to 839, and 911 hangups increased from 495 to 1,089.

Mayor Rick Meehan questioned what had caused the number of 911 hangups to more than double.

“Is there any rationale for that?” he asked.

Buzzuro said there was not.

“I don’t know why the number has doubled …,” he said. “The good news is it’s not true calls for emergencies.”

Buzzuro did note, however, that many service calls had decreased, including disorderly calls, alcohol violations and noise ordinance violations, to name a few.

“Domestic assaults have been cut in half from two years ago …,” he added. “Another really promising number.”

Under June enforcement, custodial arrests decreased from 519 to 487, and criminal citations decreased from 21. Drug arrests decreased from 48 to 28, while marijuana citations decreased from 142 to 15.

“Drug citations have dropped considerably,” Buzzuro told the commission.

He also pointed to weapons arrests which had decreased from 111 in 2021 and 79 in 2022 to 59 in 2023. The department reported finding 11 firearms, 23 knives and 28 other weapons during the month of June.

“You can see where the statistical data bears out a favorable June,” he said.

Council President Matt James highlighted the correlation between drug arrests and weapons arrests. Buzzuro noted those two data points went hand in hand.

“We were able to prioritize things and have the ability to be out there and be more proactive,” he said.

Councilman Peter Buas questioned why citizen calls for service would increase, particularly for a relatively quiet June. Buzzuro said that equated to roughly 10 additional calls per day when compared to 2022.

“The calls we’d like to see lower, we kind of have,” he added. “If you also look at those calls for service, you also have to factor in those 1,000 911 calls.”