Thomas E. Edmonston III

OCEAN PINES — Thomas E. Edmonston III, age 83, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in Salisbury.

Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Thomas Edmonston Jr. and Loretta G. Edmonston.

In addition to his loving wife of almost 40 years, Barbara Edmonston, Thomas is survived by his sister, Carole Steele, and his daughters, Kelly Chamberlin, Kristen Edmonston and Stacey Truemper, and his stepchildren, Robert and Paul Dusseau (Roberta), Teri Edelsohn (Andrew), Julie Sutton (Roy), and his grandchildren, Laura, Maddie, Max, Nicolas and Zachary Dusseau, Chelsea and Morgan Sutton, Xavier Edmonston, Ryan Nicholson, and Alexa and Madison Truemper.

Tom was an all-around outdoorsman and enjoyed waterfowl and field hunting, fishing, boating, and sailing. He loved his German shorthair dog, Shotzie. He was an avid lover of history, in particular World War II, where his father served. Fittingly, he passed away on the anniversary of D-Day. He was a long-time supporter of Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed his retirement after working many years for Delmarva Systems.

A graveside service was held at Garden of the Pines Cemetery in Ocean Pines on Monday, June 12, 2023. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Joan Marie Abell Mersinger

OCEAN PINES — Joan Marie Abell Mersinger, 89, of Ocean Pines, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 25, 2023, at her home in Ocean Pines surrounded by loving family.

Born June 19, 1934, in Baltimore, she was happily married to Joseph Mersinger for the past 66 years.

In addition to her husband Joe, she is survived by her four sons, Stephen Eric Mersinger and his wife Denise of Berlin, Paul Mersinger and his wife Dawn of Westminster, Matt Mersinger and his wife, Karen of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Michael Mersinger and his wife Janet of Rincon, Ga.

She also survived by her nine grandchildren who she adored and lovingly called her “Mommo,” Stephen, Kenny and Nick Mersinger, Andrew and Lauren Mersinger, Erica Cardinal, Luke Mersinger, Mattie Lawson, and Katherine Mersinger. She also had several great grandchildren, Cameran Mersinger, Avery, Grace and Hazel Cardinal, Kailynn and Logan Mersinger.

Joan was a member of St. John Neumann Church, in Berlin. She graduated from Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore in 1952.

A memorial service followed by a celebration of life will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joan’s name to Coastal Hospice Berlin or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Linda M. Chiostri

OCEAN CITY — Linda M. (Zanotti) Chiostri, wife of Robert B. Chiostri of The Villages, Fla., previously of Ocean

City, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. She was the daughter of Frank and Carmellina Zanotti of Leechburg, Pa.

A 1962 graduate of Leechburg High School, her last place of employment was the Ocean City Visitor Center at the convention center. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister and brother- in- law Angela and Dave Decroo, her in-laws Ben and Rose Chiostri and sister-in-law Rose Turner.

She is survived by her husband, Robert B. Chiostri; her niece Nicole (Robbie) Fello and their children (Mackenzie (Ross) and Jacob; nephew Jason (Amy) Decroo and their children Caden and Isabella and great great niece Miley Blu; nephew Justin (Michelle) Decroo and son Ryan; brother-in-law Richard and Judy Chiostri and their children Dominic and Anthony; and brother-in-law Ron Turner and his children David, Lisa, Jeff and Chris and nine great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Fla. Additional services and Internment will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.

Pamela Ann Jolly

BERLIN — Pamela Ann Jolly, age 74, of Berlin, passed away at her home Friday, June 30, 2023 after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Brynn Mawr, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert Patterson and Lucille (Orth) Patterson. Ms. Jolly attended Merion Mercy Academy and Harcum Junior College before beginning a career in retail management.

She is survived by her husband Michael Jolly and three children, Sean Slaven and wife Kristy, Jennifer Collins and husband Harry, Elizabeth Scott and husband Bill; and her two sisters, Cindi Spink and Laurie Bench. Pamela is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Christopher Carbaugh, Anna Hindle, Katherine Collins, Ian Slaven, Isabella Slaven, Sara Slaven and Aidan Scott, and one great grandchild. Jameson Hindle. She was preceded in death by a daughter Sarah Slaven.

Pam enjoyed gardening and could often be found with her husband working in their backyard. She also loved the ocean and enjoyed spending time at the beach or boating with her family. Pamela was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastal Hospice.

Services are private at this time. Condolences may be shared via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Bruce Allen Moore

OCEAN CITY — Bruce Allen Moore, age 81, passed away on June 29, 2023, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del.

Born in Laurel, Del., he was the son of the late Carmel Leon Moore and Sally Lee Collins Moore. He is survived by his wife, Christine (Brodowski) Moore, and children, Matthew Joseph Moore and his wife Ryel of Alexandria, Va., and Meredith Dale Moore and fiancé L.P. Cyburt of Ocean City. There are four grandchildren, Travis and Trevor, Tyler and Ashton. Also surviving are step-children Pamela Berman (John), Erika Meister (Benoit) Aleksandra Howard (Adam) and their children, Colby, Logan, Jordyn, Blake, Maia, Luca, Winnie and Tucker, nieces Paula Hardt, Sally Irwin, Ellen Casey, and nephew, Chris Sammelwitz.

Preceding him in death was his brother, Robert L. Moore; sister, Eleanor Paradee; nephews Mike Moore, nephew Ben Paradee and his wife Mandy; and sister-in-law Diane Sammelwitz.

Bruce was a 1959 graduate of Laurel High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware. He attended graduate school at Clemson University and University of Maryland. He served in the United States Army (artillery), and retired from active duty with the rank of Captain. Bruce worked in sales for Merck Pharmaceuticals for 2 years.

In 1976 he founded Moore, Warfield and Glick Realtors, and received “Realtor of the Year” in 1981. He became President of the Ocean City Board of Realtors in 1984. In 1988, sold his operational interest to Warfield and Glick. He was past partner of BJ’s North and BJ’s South, partner with Remax Premier Properties, past President of Ocean City Paramedics, past member of the Worcester Preparatory School Board of Trustees, past board member of Mercantile Peninsula Bank, past chairman of the Atlantic Club, past trustee of Atlantic United Methodist Church, board member of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, member of The Knights of Columbus Star of the Sea Council, charter member of the Ocean City Shriner’s Club , he served on the board of Ambassadors for Beebe Healthcare, was a Meals on Wheels volunteer, and a happy member of his boyhood friends, The Crevies (and then there were two). He was not just a resident of Ocean City and Rehoboth, but a selfless, dedicated, hands-on community leader who will be sorely missed. After retiring and moving to Delaware, he became a member of St Edmond Catholic Church.

A visitation will be held at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on July 11, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Edmond Catholic Church on July 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. Rev. William Cocco will officiate and Rev. George Patterson will assist. A donation in his memory may be made to the Ocean City Paramedic Foundation, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842, or St Edmond Catholic Church, 409 King St., Rehoboth, Del. 19971, or Beebe Healthcare, 424 Savannah Rd., Lewes, Del. 19958. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.