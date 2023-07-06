FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island say more discussion is needed on a proposed residential rental policy.

Last week, members of the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee agreed to table discussions on a residential rental policy until more information could be gathered. Mayor Natalie Magdeburger, committee chair, said she wanted to have a discussion with staff from the City of Lewes, which had recently adopted its own rental policy.

“I think it would be worthwhile to bring in somebody from Lewes and at least educate us on the issues,” she said.

Last year, members of the town’s residential concerns committee began exploring a rental policy that would establish regulations aimed at protecting town residents. And in December, the Fenwick Island Town Council agreed to forward the group’s suggestions to the town’s charter and ordinance committee for review.

On the agenda for discussion last week, committee member Ben WAIDE said he had reviewed a similar policy recently adopted by the City of Lewes. He noted while some of the city’s regulations could be easily added, others would require significant code changes.

“Everything else, we currently have in place or could easily put in place except for six or seven items,” he said.

He noted the town’s regulations did not address bedroom occupancy, parking or vehicle restrictions, inside safety requirements or inspection procedures. He noted the City of Lewes also required a contact person that would be available at all hours and could respond to issues within two hours.

For her part, local Realtor Nancy Carey of John F. Kleinstuber & Associates shared her concerns with a proposed rental policy. She noted that while the town’s rental environment had changed in recent years, she argued the number of rentals in town had decreased. She said she specifically took issue with having a 24/7 contact that could respond within a matter of hours, particularly in the middle of the night.

“How do you do that?” she asked.

Councilwoman Janice Bortner, chair of the residential concerns committee, said it was just one recommendation being considered.

“I hope people look at this and realize this is not Lewes,” Carey replied. “This is Fenwick Island. This is one of the quiet resorts.”

Magdeburger said she also took issue with some of the regulations found in Lewes’ rental policy. She said she didn’t want the town to get into the business of property inspections.

“That’s one piece I’m very nervous about the town sticking its nose in,” she said. “It could be an issue down the road.”

Magdeburger noted, however, that she liked the idea of placing restrictions on the number of vehicles allowed per bedroom.

“This may be something we want to discuss further,” she said.

When asked if the town received many complaints about rental properties, Town Manager Pat Schuchman said it did not. Carey agreed.

“We don’t really have problems with renters,” she explained. “Renters aren’t the problem. A lot of times, it’s things out of everyone’s control, like air conditioning units.”

Schuchman also pointed out that the town did a monthly search of properties listed on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO to ensure owners were operating with the required rental licenses and paying the associated rental tax. She said for the most part, they were.

“Most times, it’s an oversight,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a deliberate attempt.”

Bortner said she believed a rental policy should be explored, as it would allow for safety and accountability. Magdeburger agreed it was worth further discussion. After further discussion, she suggested the topic of rental regulations be tabled until the town could talk with officials from the City of Lewes.

“Right now, we operate on the honor system, which for years has worked,” she said. “Maybe it isn’t as workable as it was 20 years ago.”