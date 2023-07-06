Jim and Lora Pangratz have donated respiratory equipment – a CoughAssist airway clearance device and a Bi-Pap machine – to Atlantic General Hospital in memory of their son, AJ, who passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 26. AJ, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was admitted to Atlantic General last fall due to complications with COVID-19. From left are Scott Rose, director of med-surg and ICU. Jim Pangratz, Mitch Loring, manager of cardiopulmonary services, Lora Pangratz, Debra Bolen, respiratory therapist, and Russell Rafferty, respiratory therapist. Submitted Photo

Property Sold

SALISBURY – John McClellan with SVN Miller Commercial has sold Westwood Business Center in Salisbury, Md. The industrial complex is located on the west side of Wicomico County.

The property spans 31,600 square feet consisting of two buildings, fully occupied by Sherwin Williams flooring and Capital Electric (a subsidiary of Paris-based Sonepar). The two companies have occupied the buildings since their construction in 2008. Located at the front of Westwood Commerce Park (a 250-plus-acre business park), this parcel includes frontage on business Route 50 allowing for an immense amount of exposure.

Strong national credit tenants, and lack of deferred maintenance made this property desirable for an investor(s) looking for a passive, low maintenance, stable industrial investment opportunity. After multiple offers, the McClellan Team was able to reach an agreeable deal with a group of local investors that saw the immense amount of value in this fully leased facility with lease terms running through 2028 and 2029.

Jay Pearce, member of Westwood Business Center, LLC said, “John and his team dedicated the time and resources necessary for a successful transaction. The expertise demonstrated and attention to detail helped facilitate a smooth due diligence process, constantly keeping me apprised every step of the way. I truly feel like John kept my best interests at the forefront and appreciate his guidance and professionalism throughout the entire process.”

Westwood Commerce Park is a planned mixed-use business park located at the gateway to Salisbury – within the city limits, the park offers full water, sewer, natural gas, and electrical services. Access to the park is provided via a full movement lighted intersection at Route 50 business and Naylor Mill Road.

Employee Recognition

OCEAN CITY – City Clerk Diana Chavis has earned the designation of Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) Inc.

IIMC grants the MMC designation only to municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements; and have a record of significant contributions to their local government, community, and state.

Chavis began her employment with the town in 1999 and was appointed city clerk in June 2015. She has been a member of the Maryland Municipal Clerks Association (MMCA) and IIMC since July 2015. She has been serving as the MMCA Education Committee chair since March 2018, coordinating education courses for MMCA membership and IIMC Region II conferences. In 2020, Chavis was honored with the MMCA Presidential Award and recognized as Clerk of the Year by MMCA in 2022.

“Diana is invaluable to the Town of Ocean City and most deserving of this designation of Master Municipal Clerk,” commented City Manager Terry McGean. “She is efficient, extremely knowledgeable, and holds her responsibilities and services to the highest level.”

Center Acquisition

BERLIN – Chesapeake Health Care, a leading nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to serving Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties in Maryland, is proud to announce the acquisition and operation of the outpatient Behavioral Health & Crisis Center in Berlin, Md.

The Berlin Behavioral Health & Crisis Center, formerly operated by Atlantic General Hospital, has now transitioned into the capable hands of Chesapeake Health Care.

Donald Owrey, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO for Atlantic General Hospital and Health System, expressed his satisfaction with this transition, stating, “I was extremely pleased to see that Chesapeake Health Care was able to continue the responsibility of managing the center’s operations and closing existing gaps in crisis care for individuals experiencing behavioral health crises. They have been a wonderful partner in this transition and share in our commitment to organize and provide services to our community as efficiently as possible.”

At the Crisis Center, a dedicated team of behavioral health care providers will focus on addressing immediate crisis symptoms, providing observation, determining appropriate levels of care, and diverting unnecessary hospital admissions. Through triaging, individuals will be connected with peer and community services support, offered crisis counseling, medication management services (including psychiatric and substance abuse treatment when necessary), care navigation, and coordination of their overall health needs.

The Berlin Behavioral Health & Crisis Center caters to both adults and children aged 5 and above. Conveniently located in proximity to Atlantic General Hospital, the center will operate on a walk-in basis, ensuring accessibility for those in need. Its doors will be open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crystal Lambert, LCSW-C, director of mental health for Chesapeake Health Care, acknowledged the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health crisis in the community, stating, “The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the already growing mental health crisis in our community. We’re proud of the work that our team here is providing. This Crisis Center is already having a positive impact on the lives of those in our community.”

The providers offering care at the Berlin Behavioral Health & Crisis Center include Bryce E. Blanton, M.D., Diane E. Skolka, CRNP-PMH, Paige Kreppel-Harrington, LMSW, and Kristy R. Peck Hill, CRNP-PMH. Along with a cadre of support staff, these dedicated professionals offer client assessments, multidisciplinary team collaboration, medication management, and assistance in connecting clients to other vital community resources or higher levels of care.

Chesapeake Health Care is a highly valued resource for the Lower Eastern Shore community, committed to providing affordable and accessible healthcare. Brian Holland, CEO of Chesapeake Health Care, emphasized the organization’s dedication, stating, “Looking toward the future, we remain committed to helping the medically underserved patients in the tri-county area. The continuous expansion and improvement of Chesapeake Health Care emphasizes our dedication to providing comprehensive healthcare services to those on the Lower Eastern Shore.”

The Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC) Regional Partnership Catalyst Grant program has generously approved five years of funding, totaling over $11 million. This grant has been instrumental in establishing the Crisis Center and obtaining the necessary resources to address one of the community’s most pressing needs – access to behavioral health care in times of crisis.

Practitioner Welcomed

SALISBURY – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Kaitlyn Sroka, PMHNP-BC, to TidalHealth Behavioral Health’s Outpatient Clinic in Salisbury, Md.

Sroka received her post-master’s Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certificate from Walden University and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Salisbury University. She also received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Maryland in College Park, Md.

Sroka is certified by Heartcode with Basic Life Support (BLS) and BLS skills. She is a patient advocate who enjoys a dynamic, fast-paced, and altruistic environment.

When she is not seeing patients, Sroka enjoys running on nearby beaches, as well as swimming off the coast of Ocean City, where she vacationed as a child and later worked as a Surf Rescue Technician for the Ocean City Beach Patrol while attending college.

The TidalHealth Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic is located at 200 E. Vine Street in Salisbury.

Director Named

OCEAN CITY – InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc is excited to announce that Carol Kurtz, CPA/PFS, has been promoted to director of operations.

With significant growth over the last several years, InFocus Financial Advisors was seeking someone to oversee day to day management and streamline overall firm operations. Kurtz has been identified as a perfect fit.

Kurtz has been with InFocus since 2016 as a client services manager. Her 13 years in industry experience have given her vast knowledge and experience in financial advisory operations and client services. Her commitment to our client’s success and seamless experience with our office is only matched by her work ethic and commitment to education and credentialing. In her role as director of operations and a new addition to the executive team, she will be tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operational duties of InFocus Financial Advisors.

“Carol Kurtz has kept InFocus Financial Advisors client services operating at the highest level in her time here and her promotion is well earned” said President Eric Johnston, CFP.

Kurtz is a graduate from the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University where she successfully earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Personal Financial Specialist. Carol lives in Snow Hill, Md.

Sale Announced

SALISBURY – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate Senior Advisor Tonney Insley and Managing Director Brent Miller brokered the sale of the Salisbury Promenade located at 2618 N. Salisbury Blvd in Salisbury, Md.

Anchored by a 22,044-square-foot Barnes & Noble, which has been at the property for over 15 years, Salisbury Promenade has a diverse mix of traffic generating services and eateries including Mission BBQ, Pivot Physical Therapy, Eyemart Express, A Nail Story, Xfinity Wireless and Great Clips.

Back in 2018, Salisbury Promenade was purchased at auction by a local investment group, Synergy Investment Fund. At the time of the purchase, the property was 60% leased and in need of updates to satisfy some deferred maintenance. SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate handled the deferred maintenance as well as the leasing of the vacant units. At the time of the sale the property had one 2,500-square-foot vacancy with several strong tenant prospects.

With multiple purchase offers to review, the property sellers ultimately went with a regional investor, Gazit Management, LLC. The transaction was co-brokered with Mark Mueller of Broad Reach Retail Partners and the buyer will manage the asset privately.