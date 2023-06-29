Charles H. Jerscheid, Jr.

BERLIN — Charles H. Jerscheid, Jr. passed away on Monday, June 19, at Tidal Health in Salisbury at the age of 83.

He is remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather with many friends and acquaintances. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Emma (Rivero); his son, C. Timothy Jerscheid (Lisa) from Stockton; his daughter, Jeannine Lampe (James) from Girdletree; and grandchildren Timothy Jerscheid (Abbie) from St. Augustine, Fla. and Miranda Jerscheid (John) from Snow Hill. He is preceded by his father, Charles, mother, Juanita and brothers Myron and Ronald.

Services will be private. Memorial donations in his memory can be sent to the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Dept., EMS service, 4718 Snow Hill Rd., Snow Hill, Md. 21863.

X

Donald W. Godfrey

DELMAR — Donald W. Godfrey, age 80, husband of Patricia Savage Godfrey of Delmar, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his residence, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Donald was born March 4, 1943, in Salisbury, a son of the late Everett H. and Clara (Bunting) Godfrey.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Everett B. Godfrey Jr., Merrill A. Godfrey and Bobby W. Godfrey. Additionally, he was preceded in death by nephew Everett H. Godfrey and a very special nephew, Jeffrey E. Godfrey, Sr.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of five years, having served during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Campbell Soup Company in Salisbury for 25 years prior to its closure and his retirement.

In addition to his wife of 58 years (high school sweetheart and love of his life), he is survived by sister-in-law Alberta C. Godfrey; nieces Lisa A. Nugent (Todd) and Tammy D. Kane (Bobby); as well as special brother-in-law and his wife, William C. Savage, Jr. and Raye B. Savage, and their children, William C. Savage, III (Candace), Michael F. Savage and Rachel B. Savage.

He is a member of Melson United Methodist Church and is a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, the VFW Post 194 in Salisbury, the Salisbury Gun Club and the Loyal Order of Moose.

Cremation followed his death. A graveside service will be held for family and friends at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11707 Back Creek Road, Bishopville, Md. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. Pastor John Oltman, Sr. will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Donald to Melson United Methodist Church, 32705 Melson Road, Delmar, Md. 21875 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

X

Geraldine P. Mitchell

BERLIN — Geraldine Elizabeth Pruitt Mitchell passed away peacefully at her home on June 15, 2023.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Howard Sylvester Pruitt and Dorothy Quillin Pruitt.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Mitchell in 2017. She is survived by her children, Bill Mitchell and his wife Linda of Whaleyville and Betsy Bergey and her husband Jay of Berlin. She was an adored grandmother to five grandchildren, Jennifer Zemo (Jon), Heather Salta (Brenden), Jason Mitchell (Rebecca), Ryan Bergey (Kristin) and Ross Bergey (Ashley), and 18 great grandchildren Jonathan, Christopher and Katie Zemo, Jayden and Avery Dudash, Blake, Tyler, and Aspyn Salta, Ella, Lyla, and Maya Mitchell and James, John, Chase, Luke, Drew, Cole and Jake Bergey. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Mabel Rhodes, Dorothy Hudson, John Pruitt, Howard T. Pruitt, Doris Donoway, June Livingston, and Dale Pruitt.

Jerry had been a bookkeeper/secretary with Berlin Milling Co. and later Abbot Laboratories and Ceva Labs. She was a lifetime member of Friendship United Methodist Church and served as church treasurer for many years. She loved her church family and was dearly loved by them. Together Jerry and Harry loved Disney World and vacationed there quite often. Jerry was an avid reader.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Annie Ayres, Germeka Timmons, Tammy Timmons, and Tammie Tindley, her very dedicated and loving caregivers and the caring staff of Coastal Hospice especially her loving nurse Stacey Hart.

A funeral will be held on July 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Friendship United Methodist Church in Berlin. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Pastor Pam Ward will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Friendship Church Memorial Fund, c/o Lou Taylor, 12329 Vivian St., Bishopville Md. 21813 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Condolences can be shared via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

X

Charles Spoerer, III

OCEAN CITY — Charles “Bucky” Spoerer, III, 76, a long-time resident of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023, after a brave fight with recurrent cancer.

He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Jeanne S Thompson of Pennsylvania; Barrie H Islev-Petersen of Maryland; Tyler P Houck and John L Spoerer, both of Florida; his niece Lauren H Madsen; and nephew Edward (Ted) J Hoffman.

A well-respected member of the restaurant industry in Ocean City for over 40 years, Bucky will be remembered for his wit, hard work and independent spirit.

In his early years, he was the manager of the Mug & Mallet and worked in the offices of the original Phillips Crab House on 21st St. Later, he was part of the workforce and camaraderie of the Greene Turtle, Tom & Terry’s and The Island Café.

He loved the ocean, from his early days of surfing up and down the East Coast, to his retirement days of sitting on the beach to watch the sunrise.

He is a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Catonsville Community College and served in the Maryland National Guard during the late 1960’s.

We will miss you, Bucky.

X

Joan Malstrom Robbins

WOODFORD, Va. — Joan Malstrom Robbins, 92, of Woodford, formerly of Chincoteague, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Robbins, Jr. Joan is survived by her four children, Patrick A. Robbins (Traci) of Chincoteague, Va., Deborah R. Young (Richard) of Georgetown, S.C., William E. Robbins (Monica) of Woodford, Va. and Victoria R. Kelso (Thomas) of Southport, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.