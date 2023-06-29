The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Bank of Ocean City’s new location in Selbyville. Above, Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, is pictured with bank representatives cutting the ribbon in front of the newly constructed Selbyville branch. The ceremony was held in conjunction with other festivities. Submitted Image

Director Announced

SALISBURY – Rick Leibowitz recently was announced as the new program director for the Maryland Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Eastern Region at Salisbury University.

Leibowitz comes to Salisbury from Oregon with more than 12 years of experience supporting small businesses as an SBDC director in six states. In the private sector, he has held executive-level positions in the food manufacturing, hospitality and professional services industries. He began his professional career as a small business owner, operating retail and wholesale bagel bakeries in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Alaska.

Most recently, Leibowitz served as the chief financial officer of Business Impact NW, a community development funding institution in the Pacific Northwest providing lending and technical assistance to small businesses in Alaska, Oregon and Washington state. There, he worked with the institution’s investment team to help support organizational strategy, grant compliance and management, and budgeting fiscal resources.

“The type of outreach Rick has spent much of his career providing to small business owners is instrumental to our entrepreneurs on the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Dr. Christy Weer, dean of SU’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business. “We welcome his expertise in continuing the positive work of the SBDC in our region.”

“Rick brings a strong background in assisting entrepreneurs and solid business ownership experience that will be impactful for the business community of the Eastern Shore,” added John Hickman, director of SU’s Business, Economic and Community Outreach Network (BEACON).

Leibowitz earned his M.B.A. from Western Governor’s University and his B.S. from Rutgers University.

An outreach of the Perdue School, the SBDC Eastern Region serves the citizens of Maryland by improving the success of small businesses through low-cost training, no-fee consulting and research, with offices at SU, Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Md., and the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce in Cambridge, Md.

President Named

SALISBURY – Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE and president/CEO of TidalHealth, has announced Sarah Arnett, DNP, MS, RN, NEA-BC, CPHQ, has been named president of Your Doc’s In (YDI), the leader in urgent and immediate care on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. She assumed her new role on June 5.

Arnett, as YDI president, will be responsible for the regulatory compliance, strategic operation, financial viability, physician and staff recruitment and retention, growth and clinical mission of all YDI offices in Salisbury, Ocean City, Easton, Cambridge and Pocomoke.

“As the incoming President of Your Doc’s In, I look forward to demonstrating how the partnership between TidalHealth and YDI can positively impact the accessibility of healthcare within our community, while improving the patient experience,” said Arnett. “Both of these organizations bring complementary strengths to the partnership providing a strong foundation for growth.”

Peninsula Health Ventures, an existing company of TidalHealth, purchased a 50% share of the urgent care franchise in February and is providing administrative oversight for the partnership.

“Urgent Care Services are an important part of the healthcare continuum as we seek to support the health and wellness of this region. We look forward to Dr. Arnett leading this organization while integrating care between our Your Doc In locations and the entire system,” added Leonard.

Arnett returns to TidalHealth where she had previously served as vice president of patient care services/chief nursing executive, leading the professional practice of nursing, and before that as the director of emergency/trauma services at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. She originally joined the health system in 2013.

Walter Gianelle, MD, will remain as the YDI medical director, providing medical leadership and direct clinical care.

All YDI practices have extended hours and are equipped with digital X-rays and on-site labs to diagnose and treat patients who have illnesses, injuries from work or motor vehicle accidents, provide occupational health services and everything in between. With a no-appointment-necessary policy, Your Doc’s In is committed to convenience, comfort and care.

Licenses Awarded

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group proudly announces that staff members Trevor Smith, PE, and Kelsey Segraves, AIA, have earned their professional engineering and architecture licenses.

Smith and Segraves have met the requirements set out by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, including education, experience, and rigorous professional exams.

Smith graduated from the University of Delaware, earning his Bachelor of Civil Engineering. He joined the firm as a civil designer in 2019 and has been an integral member of the firm’s civil engineering department in the Newark, Del., office.

Segraves graduated from Marywood University, earning her Bachelor of Architecture. She joined the firm as an architectural designer in the Salisbury, Md., office in 2018. Segraves has been a valuable member of the firm and has supported various project types, giving her a diverse and rich skill set.

Further, Civil Designer Andrew Sabine, EIT, recently passed the Fundamentals of Engineering exam. This allows him to pursue licensure by taking the Principles and Practice of Engineering exam. Sabine is a 2020 graduate of the University of Delaware with his Bachelor of Civil Engineering.

Becker Morgan Group applauds these individuals for taking the next step in their professional careers and enhancing the firm’s professional service offerings to clients and community partners.

Established in 1983, Becker Morgan Group is a leader in architecture, engineering, surveying, land planning, and interior design in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.

Food Donation

SALISBURY – Salisbury Urban Ministries has received $4,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. Salisbury Urban Ministries will use the gift to purchase food for the Lazarus Food Pantry.

The agency appreciates the generous gift, which enables them to provide nutritious food items to individuals and families residing in Wicomico County who are in need of food assistance.

Salisbury Urban Ministries Executive Director Debbie Donaway shared, “The food we provide to struggling individuals and families in our community has an impact that reverberates throughout our county. Well-fed children learn more, struggling working families get back on their feet, seniors thrive and individuals are able to focus on more productive pursuits rather than finding food.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.

New Member

PITTSVILLE – Kelly Jeter, advisor with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, has joined Pittsville, Maryland’s Economic Development Commission.

The commission’s inaugural meeting was held in April.

At the initial gathering, Jeter and other commission members were able to establish their collective vision, goals, and action plans for the upcoming months. By leveraging their expertise and engaging with the Pittsville community, the commission aims to make a meaningful and lasting impact.

The Pittsville Economic Development Commission (PEDC) is a newly formed organization dedicated to enhancing the viability and vitality of the Pittsville community.

With a focus on supporting local businesses, attracting investments, and fostering economic opportunities, the commission aims to create a sustainable and thriving environment for residents.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve on the PEDC to facilitate business growth in the Town of Pittsville, contribute to economic prosperity, and to learn more about the Town’s background and its foundational pillars,” said Jeter.

Director Retires

SALISBURY – After nearly 15 years at the Salisbury Zoo, Director Leonora Dillon has decided to retire.

She joined the Salisbury Zoo, which is part of the City of Salisbury, in 2008 as the education curator after working at the EdVenture Children’s Museum in Columbia, S.C. She became the director of the Salisbury Zoo in 2020.

“When Leonora took the zoo director position, she was tasked with reorganizing a department that needed to be updated and revitalized. And she did a fantastic job combining her skills in management, curation and education,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “She excelled at the task, bringing our event and educational offerings at the zoo to another level, and we will miss her dearly.”

“It’s been a great 15 years at the Salisbury Zoo,” Dillon said. “I’ll miss working with everyone here and being able to walk out and see so many people that I’ve gotten to know over the years. Of course, I’ll also miss the animals I’ve connected with.”

As director, she brought on a full-time veterinary team, which includes Dr. Tameeka Williams and Veterinary Technician Ally Wright. Dillon made animal welfare a focus during her time as director, and having a veterinary team allows for preventative care for the animals.

“Leonora has been such a dedicated member of our team, and the Salisbury Zoo has made great strides under her leadership,” said Allen Swiger, director of the City’s Arts, Business and Culture Department. “We will certainly miss her, but we wish her the best.”

Dillon is retiring effective June 30 and will head back to South Carolina to be closer to her family. A national search will be conducted for the next director of the Salisbury Zoo.