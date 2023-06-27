A SHA graphic shows the detour route for motorists while the overnight closures of Route 90 take place. Submitted Image

OCEAN CITY – Citing weather conditions, state highway officials say a milling and patching project on Route 90 has been suspended until mid-July.

This week, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) announced work on the Route 90 corridor has temporarily stopped. The agency will resume the overnight milling and patching project on Monday, July 10.

“Due to weather, our crews had to temporarily stop paving work on MD 90,” said Shanteé Felix, SHA media relations manager. “They will return on July 10, with expected completion of July 14.”

Starting July 10, crews will work overnight, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday.​ During the work hours, Route 90 will be closed in both directions, with detours in place.

Motorists traveling east on US 50 should continue east on US 50 to MD 589 (Racetrack Road), turn left onto MD 589 and follow to MD 90, and turn either east or west onto MD 90.

Motorists traveling west on MD 90 should continue west on MD 90 to MD 589, take a right onto the ramp to MD 589 south (left at light), and follow MD 589 to US 50, and take US 50 west.

“The State Highway Administration understands detours and roadwork can be an inconvenience, but this work is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable transportation system,” a press release reads.

Earlier this month, the SHA announced it would begin an overnight milling and patching project along Route 90, from Route 50 to Route 589. The agency initially reported the roadwork would be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting, but that motorists could expect overnight closures of the Route 90 corridor throughout the course of the project.

“During recent pavement inspections, our crews noticed sections of pavement that need rehabilitation in the median surrounding the rumble strips,” Felix said earlier this month. “We needed to initiate the project now to assure a safe and reliable system for the increased traffic MD 90 will experience during the summer season. The State Highway Administration conferred with the Town of Ocean City before scheduling this work, and it was determined that closing MD 90 for overnight work was the best solution for lessening the impact to the traveling public. Motorists may want to consider using US 50 into downtown Ocean City to MD 528 (Coastal Highway) as an alternate until the project is complete.”

For more information, visit roads.maryland.gov, or visit the agency’s project portal page for a list of all major State Highway Administration projects.