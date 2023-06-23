Things I Like – June 23, 2023

A grill full of hamburgers and hot dogs

The Orioles closer

The series, “Seven Seconds”

The personal notes I got from my kids on Father’s Day

Teens working out together

The outpouring of love for Baby Ava

Berlin Farmers Market vibes

Spotting a fox in an OC sand dune

Strawberries and chocolate

Assateague beach days

Half-day Fridays in the summer

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.