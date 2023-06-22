Image from Bunk Mann’s collection

As the summer of 1954 began, Ocean City was still a small seasonal resort. Town limits ended at 26th Street and only a few commercial establishments stayed open in the off-season. The Fireman’s Convention signaled the start of the tourist season with a parade that lasted over two hours.

Large frame hotels lined the Boardwalk and “Blue Laws” (no alcoholic beverages sold or served on Sundays) were in force. The Sea Scape, the first Boardwalk motel, was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. on 16th Street while Mario’s, the famous Italian restaurant, opened on 22nd Street. The Shore Drive-In, an iconic movie theater in West Ocean City, also launched in 1954.

Finally, direct dial telephone service began on Sept. 9, 1954. Prior to that a phone call from Salisbury was operator-assisted and long-distance rates were charged.

