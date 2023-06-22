Blunt talk is not commonplace in government, but there was a heaping dose of it on display at this week’s Worcester County Board of Education meeting. Following an emotional prepared statement by Board of Education member Elena McComas, Worcester County Board of Education Dr. Jon Andes shared a few things on his mind. Andes knows education, having served as 16 years as superintendent of schools in Worcester County and before that a teacher, coach and administrator in Harford County. A current professor at Salisbury University, Andes also understands the finances surrounding public schools in the state, having authored a book titled, “Taking the Mystery out of Funding Maryland Public Schools.”

During the board comments period of Tuesday’s meeting, Andes was as frank as I have ever heard him in his career here. Known for his reserved, humorous and polite ways, Andes said the recent budget discourse with the county reminds him of challenges faced 20 years ago between the school board and county commissioners. He was highly critical of state-funded mandates being passed on to the local school system, referring to exorbitant increases in locally required spending. He said at one point the state paid for all transportation within public schools. It’s paid now by the counties. He said, “I am tired and fed up of,” what is happening at the state level and the impact it has on the public school system. Andes stopped short of direct criticism of the commissioners’ decision to level fund the school system, but aired many other thoughts.

“Along with these unfunded mandates from the state, another thing that really frustrates me is Worcester County is the golden goose that lays the egg for the state every year. As an example, for every dollar Worcester County sends up to the state in tax revenue, we get 34 cents back, 34 cents back. For Somerset, every dollar they send to the state, they get over $3.58 back from the state. … For every dollar Wicomico sends, they get $3 back. That’s quite a deal, think about it,” Andes said. “We have 10 miles of beachfront that provides a tremendous amount of tax dollars to our community … that’s the reason our tax dollars – both our income and property – are so low. It’s because of that 10-mile strip of land up there. If we didn’t have that 10-mile strip and that was Wicomico County, this would be a very different story I am telling today.”

Andes apologized a couple times for taking so much time of the meeting, but continued, “… I am hoping that somehow some way we can get past this whole rigmarole over the last four to six months, or whatever it’s been, because I can’t take it anymore. It’s déjà vu all over for me from back to 2003. I am hoping we can find a path forward. I am hoping we can send a message to the state we are tired of getting 34 cents. We want our dollar. All politics is local and sometimes politics becomes personal. My experience has been whenever politics becomes personal it doesn’t help anybody. Over these last four to six months, it has become personal. I am hoping at some point in time the president of the County Commissioners, the vice president of the County Commissioners, the president of the Board of Education, the vice president of the Board of Education, the county administrator and our superintendent of schools can sit down and have lunch … and try to work this thing out because we can’t go on like this to maintain the system we have today. It just doesn’t can’t happen.”

A colorful new “I Support Public Education” logo has been widely circulating on social media. The logo was created by well-known graphic designer/illustrator Brian Robertson, who wrote on his personal Facebook page, “The public education system drives the futures of the majority of children in the United States. In Worcester County it is being purposefully underfunded by a handful of county commissioners who disagree with its policy of inclusiveness.” His logo has become popular profile photos across social media this week.

The logo was likely a direct result of the divisive budget conversations at the county level that resulted in $4.4 million needed to be cut from the school system this month. Additionally, and most recently, there has been a controversial Facebook post by Worcester County Commissioner Caryn Abbott turning some heads. Accompanying a graphic, her post read, “For all the parents that have talked to me over past 2 years about other options for your children and needing more information: Register for free workshop if you have questions about other options than public school. Home school, private school, this is the meeting to attend to get your questions answered. Since the needs of our students are diverse, it would be equitable considering the needs of all students, and that is having options that fit them best.”

The workshop being referred to is sponsored by the Delmarva Parent Teacher Coalition. A Facebook post on the graphic reads, “Our free workshop will explain your options on how to exit the public school system and find an alternative education for your child. If you think that’s impossible, then this workshop is for you! Learn all about: Private School, Homeschool, Financial Planning, Advice, and a Q&A panel.”

The graphic has been shared far and wide and bashed by most teachers. It’s fascinating that a commissioner would share this post, which has further enraged most parents with kids in the public education system as well as the teachers within it. More information about the Delmarva Parent Teacher Coalition is available on its website.