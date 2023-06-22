Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

June 23: Public Safety Expo

The Ocean City Fire Department is hosting a Public Safety Expo, offering a unique opportunity for families to engage with first responders and learn about the importance of public safety. The event will take place at Northside Park starting at 1 p.m. The expo promises an exciting lineup of activities and exhibits that will captivate attendees of all ages. Families can explore fire trucks and ambulances during engaging tours, while children will have the chance to learn how to dial 911 through an interactive simulator. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to tour emergency boats, mobile command centers, and other crucial equipment utilized by first responders. The expo offers a range of interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and activities, providing an educational and enjoyable experience for attendees of all ages.

June 24-Aug. 19: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15. The schedule is:

June 24: 5-8 p.m., Flatland Drive Bluegrass Band

July 8: 5-8 p.m., Bryan & The Barn Owls-Americana

July 24: 5-8 p.m., The Folk Heroes & The Folk Villains

Aug. 5: 5-8 p.m., Hoedown with DJ Kay

Aug. 19: 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

June 24: Fashion Show

United Women in Faith and United Methodist Men of Christ will host a fashion show along with light fare from 4-6 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church along Route 113 in Bishopville. Tickets are $15 per person. For tickets and information, contact Priscilla Postley at 443-366-2298 or Bruce Showell at 443-235-2907.

June 24: Ordination

At 11 a.m., The Ordination of the Rev. Susannah Southern to the Priesthood will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3 Church St., Berlin. All are welcome.

June 28: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal Highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in our Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex Counties, are welcome to join us to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the Detachment and support our mission for community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. You can contact us by phone at 410-430-7181 or email [email protected]

July 3: Full Moon Paddle

Pocomoke River Canoe Company will host at 2 River Street, Snow Hill. A great evening paddle on the summer’s first full moon. Open until 9 p.m. Call 410-632-3971 to reserve a canoe, kayak or paddleboard.

July 6-7: Beach Patrol Book

Live the Ocean City experience from the ’50s to the ’70s with Mark Landry, author of Beach Patrol: Lifeguarding in Ocean City, MD 1966-1974, spent summers growing up in unincorporated north Ocean City. In 1965, Ocean City expanded to the Delaware line increasing the need for guard services. Landry responded and served through high school, college, and medical school.

Landry will present his perspective of that time capsule and share stories from his recent book and sign purchased copies at the Ocean Pines Library at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6 and at the Ocean City Library at 100th Street and Coastal Highway at 9 a.m. July 7.

July 22: One-Day VBS

One-Day, All-Day Family Vacation Bible School, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin. VBS Theme: “The Parables of Jesus.” Complimentary meals and snacks, Bible lessons, games, crafts, music, and more. An ice cream sundae social and family registration will be held Wednesday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethany Church. You may also register by going to “contact us” at www.bethanyberlin.org. For more information, contact Megan Cooke at 443-614-3870 or [email protected]

July 24-28: Vacation Bible School

Stevenson United Methodist, Buckingham Presbyterian, Friendship United Methodist, St. Paul’s Episcopal and St. Paul United Methodist are partnering on a Vacation Bible School at Stevenson United Methodist Church from 6-8 p.m. Register online by July 1 and receive a free T-shirt at www.stevensonchurch.org/VBS. Call 410-641-1137 for more information.

Aug. 5: Flounder Tourney

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host their 16th Annual Flounder Tournament and Auction on Saturday, August 5, 2023, with the weigh in and auction at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and Marina from noon-430 p.m. This is the largest Maryland coastal flounder tournament and will feature an expected purse of over $8,000.

“Our region gets tournament fever every summer, especially the first week in August. We are the little guy tournament. A great day on the water and a chance to win big without breaking your bank to enter,” said Ocean Pines Chamber President Kerrie Bunting.

Registration is $55 per angler or $50 each when registering more than one. Calcuttas are available for $20 per angler. The longest flounder brought in by any angler 13 or under wins $100 and is also eligible for the main cash prizes. Make sure to register before noon on August 4. Collectable T-shirts are free for the first 250 registered. Sponsorships are available and we are seeking donations for the auction which is held during the weigh in. For tournament rules or to register as sponsor or angler go to: https://business.oceanpineschamber.org/events/details/16th-annual-flounder-tournament-14865.