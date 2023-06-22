Ava Marie DelRicco

OCEAN VIEW — Ava Marie DelRicco, age 13, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully in her sleep and gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Ava was born at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore on May 5, 2010 to George William DelRicco and Annmarie DelRicco. She was affectionately known as “Baby Ava” in the Ocean City and Ocean Pines communities.

She was involved in a serious car accident in December of 2011 from an impaired driver that plowed into the back of the car that was carrying Ava. Ava suffered severe injuries particularly to her head. She was flown to Johns Hopkins, where she had immediate surgery to relieve the swelling of her brain. The entire resort community embraced “Baby Ava” with vigils, fundraisers and prayers. Her strong resilient personality allowed her to survive the accident, but the severe brain damage limited her quality of life. Her mother and father became her around the clock caregivers to provide Ava with as much love and support as possible.

Although Ava’s tragic accident quickly changed the DelRicco household she still brought such a bright light of sunshine to anyone that was around her. She just finished seventh grade at Georgetown Middle School through Howard T. Ennis. Ava loved music and would move her legs to the beat of the music in her roller-walker. She also was a beach girl. Ava loved being on the beach and spending time with her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Richard Aldo and Cherie DelRicco. She is survived by her parents, George and Annmarie DelRicco; a sister, Sage; a brother, Mark and his fiancé, Amanda and their child Caleb; and maternal grandparents, Jerry and Carolyn Menagias. Ava is also survived by her aunt and godmother, Lisa DelRicco; aunt Dena Hollingsworth and her husband, Bubby; and two uncles, Ronald DelRicco and his wife Diana and Michael DelRicco; and 12 cousins, Nicole, Alyssa, Bubby, Brenden, Devin, Demi, Dillion, Ashlan, Tessa, Chase, Alexander and Enzo.

Services were held this followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ava’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation by visiting www.epilepsy.com.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

X

Kelley Dee Maitha Green

BERLIN — Kelley Dee Maitha Green, born on July 9, 1961 in Bucks County, Pa., passed away on June 16, 2023.

She is survived by her treasured daughter, Allyssa Foreman, son in love Terik Foreman and grandchildren Kaydence, Melody, Amelia and Thomas. Also survived by a “sister from another mister,” Anne Plummer as well as her “wasband”, Larry Green; sisters Kim Lynch (Charles Derrickson) and Karen Maloch (Paul); and several special nieces, nephew and cousins.

Kelley was preceded in death by her son, Darron Green in 1998, her father Kermit Maitha in 2000 and her mother Kitty Maitha in 2015.

Kelley’s greatest delight was spending time as a mother and “Gammy”. She enjoyed scouting with her children, children’s theatre, working with YRSPP, WOW etc., church and time with friends. A celebration of life service will be held in the future, for which the location and date are still to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesse Klump Foundation for Youth Suicide Prevention, 10737 Piney Island Dr., Bishopville, Md. 21813 or Scholarship Fund for Mindfulness Retreats at Your Calmness Center, 314 Franklin Ave Suite 306, Berlin, Md. 21811.