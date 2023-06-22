New Deputy Director

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners named Patricia Walls as the deputy director of human resources. She stepped into her new position on March 1, 2023.

“I am thrilled to have Pat join our team,” Human Resources Director Stacey Norton said. “Her experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset to the Human Resources Department and will enable us provide exceptional customer service to our employees.”

Walls, a strategic planner recognized for maximizing corporate, team, and individual goals through successful human resources management, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal studies from Salisbury University. She brings over 20 years of analytical, decision-making, and problem-solving skills in human resources to Worcester County Government (WCG). From 2016 to 2023, she served as the corporate director of human resources for Marshall Hotels & Resorts in Salisbury, Md. Prior to that time, she served as the associate relations representative in human resources for Perdue Farms and director of human resources for the SRG Woolf Group, Inc.

“I am honored to be working for the County Commissioners and residents of Worcester County,” Walls said. “The entire Worcester County Government team has been very welcoming, and I look forward to working with and supporting them.”

Walls resides with her husband, Jay, in Wicomico County. They have one grown son. During her time off, she enjoys camping, reading, and spending time at the beach with her family.

Walls will assist the director in the overall management of human resources. Her responsibilities include providing guidance to county officials and other department heads in personnel matters. These include development and oversight of human resources programs, with an emphasis on employee relations, to include recruitment, hiring, training, performance evaluation, counseling, discipline, classification and benefits administration, and ensuring compliance with all employment-related laws and county policies.

Facility Recognized

SALISBURY – Salisbury Center, a skilled nursing facility located in Salisbury, announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

This award recognizes a commitment to improving the lives of patients and residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.

“We are so proud of Salisbury Center for being honored with a Bronze award,” said Melissa Powell, chief operating officer. “Quality care is at the core of everything that we do. This facility team has demonstrated its commitment to delivering ever-improving quality care to patients, residents and other customers. We are incredibly proud of their achievement.”

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve quality of life and care of long term care patients, residents and staff.

Providers begin the quality improvement process at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, understanding of key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a sustainable performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award, Salisbury Center may now move forward to the Silver – Achievement in Quality award criteria.

“Earning this award is a milestone to be proud of,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board chair. “It’s at this point that providers see what is possible by committing to the process of improvement. Congratulations to Salisbury Center for this achievement. I encourage you to continue your quality improvement journey.”

The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, Oct. 1-4, 2023 in Denver, Colo.

Marketing Director Welcomed

OCEAN VIEW – Carl M. Freeman Companies, a real estate company specializing in land acquisition, land planning, development, and redevelopment as well as management of various properties such as residential communities,

neighborhood shopping centers, commercial properties and golf courses, is proud to announce the promotion of Erika Cook to the position of director of marketing.

Since joining Carl M. Freeman Companies in 2016, Cook has been an essential part of the team as sales and marketing coordinator, marketing manager – sports and hospitality, and most recently overseeing the company’s community and wellness programming as director of life enrichment. In 2022, she was recognized with a Lt. Governor Award as a Delaware Health Leader, and in 2023 she received a silver award for Lifestyle Director of the Year at The Nationals. As director of marketing, Cook will lead the marketing strategies for the communities division, collaborate with other departments on promotion and branding, and oversee the life enrichment program.

“Erika’s consistent growth within the company, creative vision, and team player attitude makes her an ideal candidate for the role.” said Josh Mastrangelo, senior vice president of development. “She will be a vital component of expanding the company’s marketing initiatives, and we look forward to her success.”

Hospice Extends Reach

OCEAN PINES – As the premier and local hospice residence located in Ocean Pines, Md., the Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice is now licensed to offer General Inpatient Care (GIP) to our community of Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.

On top of providing hospice-eligible individuals with a specialized, comforting, and safe long-term residential plan, starting mid-June we will offer short-term acute care intervention for hospice patients who need intensive symptom management including but not limited to pain, anxiety, and shortness of breath. Along with that, we are now offering respite care, which provides caregivers with much needed breaks.

Our GIP facilities provide: 24-hour nursing services; a home-like atmosphere where patient areas provide comfort and privacy for patients and their families; accommodations for family members to remain with the patient throughout the night.

With this licensure, Coastal Hospice now has two facilities able to provide GIP care and respite for the community, including Coastal Hospice at the Lake, located in a dedicated wing of the historic Deer’s Head Hospital in Salisbury, Md.

Direct Referrals to Coastal Hospice are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Referrals direct lines:

phone, 410-742-7878; fax, 410-742-7866.

The Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice is a state-of-the-art hospice residence and community outreach center in Ocean Pines, MD that provides care for terminally ill patients, palliative care, counseling, grief support, and community wellness programs. Founded in 1980, Coastal Hospice is a nonprofit health care organization that cares for individuals facing life-limiting conditions but who want to remain as active and engaged as possible. Coastal Hospice cares for patients in their home, assisted living, nursing home, Coastal Hospice at the Lake or the Macky & Pam Stansell House. The organization serves Wicomico, Worcester, Dorchester, and Somerset counties.