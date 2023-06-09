Teachers at Buckingham Elementary School wore black Friday to show their frustration with this week's education funding decision. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN– Teachers across the county wore black Friday in a show of unity following this week’s school funding decision by county officials.

At Buckingham Elementary School, dozens of educators huddled outside, waiting to enter the building not a minute before students arrived. Though a subtle display to those unfamiliar with the school, with their decision to resort to “work to rule,” meeting just the minimum required by their contracts, teachers are hoping to share their frustration with this week’s funding decision.

“We are disappointed that the county commissioners did not fund the education budget,” teacher Michael Booth said. “We’re concerned the services we’re providing are being shortchanged. We’re not sure if anything will change this cycle but we’re hoping to get the word out to the community so maybe things will change next year. The entire school is upset.”

On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve a maintenance of effort budget of $100 million for Worcester County Public Schools. In the days since, educators have been sharing their disappointment and concern about how the reduction in funding will impact students and the education they’re provided in Worcester County’s public schools. Education officials have already said the amount of school system funding approved will not be enough to provide teachers and support staff with the 4% and 4.5% raises they were told they’d receive earlier this year.

Meredith Rayne, an educational assistant, said expectations of everyone in education were increasing and yet pay was not. Teacher Gloria Scafone said there were 21 kids in her class at Buckingham. With the shortage of educational assistants everywhere, there are times she has no support.

“It’s unsafe, unfair and unacceptable,” Rayne said, adding that she could make more money working at Dunkin Donuts.