Taylor Bank has selected three high school seniors as recipients of the Calvin B. Taylor Memorial Scholarship, which is for $1,000 toward continuing education expenses and is based on student accomplishments in academics, leadership, community service, extracurricular activities and an essay. One student was selected from each county in the bank’s service area. Recognized from Accomack was Claire Holland, graduating from Holly Grove Christiaan School. Mallory Justice, graduating from Indian River High School, was named in Sussex, and Ethan Scott, graduating from Pocomoke High School, was named Worcester’s honoree. Above left, Taylor Bank’s Cory Walsh, Doreen Angelo and Teri Smith present the scholarship certificate to Justice, along with her parents, Greg and JoAnn Justice, at the bank’s Ocean View branch. Below, the bank’s Ray Daisey presents the scholarship certificate to Scott at the Pocomoke City branch.