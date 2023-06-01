Worcester Prep Upper School’s spring sports program came to an end last month at the annual awards ceremony where select student athletes received awards for excellence, including the prestigious 12-Letter Club and ESIAC (Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference) Championships.
Varsity Boys Lacrosse: Co-MVPs, Jack Gardner and Griffin Jones; Coach’s Award, Lucas Niscastro; Most Improved Player, Cole Campbell; and Most Outstanding Teammate, Connor Ferguson.
Varsity Girls Lacrosse: MVP, Caitlin Williams; Coach’s Award, Annie Carter; Most Improved Player, Sydney Mize; Most Outstanding Teammate, Claire Windrow.
Varsity Girls Tennis: MVP, Lebby Becker; Coach’s Award, Natasha Richter; Most Improved Player, Savannah Palmisano; Most Outstanding Teammate, Moorea Phillips.
Varsity Boys Tennis: MVP, Aleksey Klimins; Coach’s Award – Dylan Simons; Most Improved Player, Carson Rayne; Most Outstanding Teammate, Daniel Thompson.
12 Letter Club Inductees: Jack Gardner, Griffin Jones, Annie Carter, Sara Miller.
Left, from left, are 12-letter award recipients Jack Gardner, Sara Miller, Annie Carter and Griffin Jones.
Below right, named to the All-Conference ESIAC teams were spring athletes, front from left, Angeline Todorov, Natasha Richter, Caitlyn Hoen, Annie Carter, Emma Zajdel, Caitlin Williams, Claire Windrow, Lebby Becker and and Savannah Palmisano; and, back, Aleksey Klimins, Cole Campbell, Dylan McGovern, Baylor Hoen, Jack Gardner, Ryan Mann, Connor Ferguson and Griffin Jones.