ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The often skeptical Aries might find that an answer to a question is hard to believe. But check it out before you chuck it out. You might well be surprised at what you could learn.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your resolute determination to stick by a position might make some people uncomfortable. But if you’re proved right (as I expect you to be), a lot of changes will tilt in your favor.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might feel conflicted between what you want to do and what you should do. Best advice: Honor your obligations first. Then go ahead and enjoy your well-earned rewards.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): That financial matter still needs to be sorted out before you can consider any major monetary moves. Pressures ease midweek, with news about a potential career change.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A workplace problem threatens to derail your well-planned project. But your quick mind should lead you to a solution and get you back on track without too much delay.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): An opportunity opens up but could quickly close down if you allow pessimism to override enthusiasm. A trusted friend can offer the encouragement you need.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You’ve come through a difficult period of helping others deal with their problems. Now you can concentrate on putting your energy to work on your own projects.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Forget about who’s to blame and, instead, make the first move toward patching up a misunderstanding before it creates a rift that you’ll never be able to cross.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Good news for the travel-loving Sagittarian who enjoys galloping off to new places: That trip you put off will soon be back on your schedule.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A mood change could make the gregarious Goat seek the company of just a few friends. But you charge back into the crowd for weekend fun and games.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A decision you made in good faith could come under fire. Best advice: Open your mind to other possibilities by listening to your challenger’s point of view.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You can avoid being swamped by all those tasks dangling from your line this week by tackling them one-by-one, according to priority. The weekend brings good news.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a fine business sense and a love of the arts. You enjoy living life to its fullest.

