Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

June 3: Community Yard Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, June 4) from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the driveways of residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps will be available at the main entrance of the Parke located at Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway at the south entrance of Ocean Pines.

June 3: Car Show

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines-Ocean City will host the third annual event at the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Rain date for June 10. Judged classes, trophies and awards. Food concessions provided by the Kiwanis Cafe’. Registration 9-11 a.m. Pay online, avoid the line. Registration fee of $15 (bring receipt to show). Avoid standing in line at the registration desk. Download, print and complete the registration form on the website: kiwanisofopoc.org. Click events and then car show for the form. Pay at the event for $20. Funds benefit the local children and community.

June 3: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church will host at 1301 Philadelphia Avenue from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 4: Survivors Day Ceremony

National Cancer Survivors Day Ceremony will be held from 2-3 p.m. the Healthway Drive Community Garden (across from Atlantic General Hospital) All cancer survivors and their families are encouraged to attend as we join together in a supportive setting to celebrate life. We will be joined by special guest speaker, radiation oncologist Dr. Manoj Jain. Refreshments will be provided. For more information and to RSVP, please call Jill at 410-629-6313.

June 4: Harp Ensemble

St. Matthew’s By The Sea in Fenwick Island will host the Expressions of Joy Harp Ensemble at 7 p.m. Free admission.

June 4: Gospel Music Sing

Powellville United Methodist Church invites you to a special worship service at 10 a.m. Gospel music group Heaven 4 Shore will share special music during the worship service. A love offering will be received to support the ministry of Heaven 4 Shore gospel group. 35606 Mt. Hermon Road, Powellville.

June 5: Author Panel

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library (FOPL) will present its Delmarva Author Panel during the group’s semi-annual membership meeting. The Friends’ efforts to support the Ocean Pines Branch of the Worcester County Library will be discussed at the 10 a.m. membership meeting, and the Delmarva Author Panel begins at 11 a.m. The event is free and all are welcome. The five authors have all featured Delmarva as the setting or the historical backdrop for their books, which will be available for purchase. They will discuss their books, their inspirations, and the writing process. The author panelists will be Stephanie Fowler, Chasing Alice; Don Parks, Islander’s War; Susan Ayres Wimbrow, Death is My Life; Chip Bertino, It’s All About … Some of My Favorites; and B.B. Shamp, A Wife in Watercolor.

June 5: Storytime

Stop by the Ocean City Library at 10:30 a.m. for a fun storytime with the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company. Enjoy stories, songs, and games as we learn all about how the fire department serves our community. OCVFC President Frederick Senger will be there to pass out goodie bags. Children will also be able to see a firetruck up close. “This partnership was planned for the children in the community to get a better understanding of all the important things our local firefighters do. We also want to help children and families continue learning about the importance of fire safety,” Ocean City Branch Manager Alec Staley said.

June 7: Shirley Toms Sing-Along

Shirley Toms Hailey is known by locals and visitors for her piano playing at the Dunes Manor. From 6-9 pm, St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Ocean City will again host a sing-along with Shirley. Song books and light refreshments will be available. This event is open to the public so mark your calendar and bring friends and family. A free will offering will be collected.

June 8: Meet & Greet

Republican Women of Worcester County invite you to come meet and socialize with other members and Republicans. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Cash bar from 5-7 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.

June 10: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15. The schedule is:

June 10: 5-8 p.m., Vintage Blue Bluegrass Band

June 24: 5-8 p.m., Flatland Drive Bluegrass Band

July 8: 5-8 p.m., Bryan & The Barn Owls-Americana

July 24: 5-8 p.m., The Folk Heroes & The Folk Villains

Aug. 5: 5-8 p.m., Hoedown with DJ Kay

Aug. 19: 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

June 10: Just Walk Event

In celebration of Men’s Health Month, the Worcester County Health Department in collaboration with the City of Pocomoke will be hosting their first Just Walk for Men’s Health event at Cypress Park in Pocomoke City. It will include a walk, no-cost health screenings, health education, and more. This family and pet-friendly event is open to all county residents. Registration and check-in will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by opening remarks at 9:00 a.m. by special guests Pocomoke City Mayor Todd Nock and Al “Hondo” Handy. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a pre-walk warm-up with Gary Press, owner of G Fit Boot Camp, followed by a walk through the park. After the walk, participants are encouraged to visit health vendors and participate in free health screenings, including blood pressure and a diabetes risk assessment. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be found at Eventbrite.com. The first 100 individuals to register will receive a commemorative T-shirt. For more information, please call 410-632-1100 extension 1108.

June 10: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be Tom Ottenwaelder, 29-year veteran in Coast Guard marine inspection who will give a presentation on marine surveys, giving advice on how to inspect and value a boat before purchase and when to call in a professional. Also fishing trip updates and more. All welcome.

June 13: Kids Carnival

Fish Tales, located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City, will be hosting from noon-3 p.m. To celebrate the end of the school year, Fish Tales decided to have this fun family event for children. This day will be filled with carnival games, face painting, inflatables, children’s vendors, kid’s crafts, pony rides and food and drinks. A commemorative T-shirt will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the day will be donated to the Lower Shore Special Olympics. If anyone would like to be a vendor, contact India Bandorick at 410-289-0990 or email her at [email protected]

June 14: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50 Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Burbage Funeral Home. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

June 17: Learn To Fish

Teach A Kid to Fish Day will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the South Gate Pond near the Sports Core Pool. The event includes a drawing for a free rod and reel. For more information, call John McFalls at 610-505-1697.

June 17: Chicken Salad Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken salad carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Cost is $8 per pint. Please call 619-922-9950 for a guaranteed preorder.

June 17: Youth Fishing Derby

Assateague State Park will be holding its annual Youth Fishing Derby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free for all; participants must be children under 16. Participants will get the chance to learn fishing techniques and try their hand at surf fishing alongside Assateague State Park employees who will be on hand to instruct participants in proper fishing methods for the surf. Fishing equipment will be provided but is limited so participants should bring their own equipment if possible. Prizes will be rewarded in a fun day of fishing at the beach.

Registration is at the Nature Nook, next to the Day Use parking lot. Children 16 and under. Families are welcome.

June 24: Fashion Show

United Women in Faith and United Methodist Men of Christ will host a fashion show along with light fare from 4-6 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church along Route 113 in Bishopville. Tickets are $15 per person. For tickets and information, contact Priscilla Postley at 443-366-2298 or Bruce Showell at 443-235-2907.