County Gets $31K Bid For Synthetic Ice Rink In Online Auction SNOW HILL– An online auction resulted in a high bid of $31,000 for the county's synthetic ice rink. In May, Worcester County listed its synthetic ice rink on govdeals.com. The auction ended May 22 with a high bid of $31,001.02 for the rink. "It's roughly half what the taxpayers paid for an idea that was…

OC Council Prohibits On-Site Cannabis Consumption Establishments OCEAN CITY – Code amendments prohibiting the issuance of on-site cannabis consumption licenses passed on first reading this week. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council had before them two code amendments pertaining to on-site cannabis consumption. Deputy City Manager J.R. Harmon said the changes would not only prohibit the issuance of cannabis on-site consumption business…

Ocean City To Take Lead On Sports Complex; Committee To Evaluate Location, Funding OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week agreed to take the lead on a proposed sports complex project and to form a task force to evaluate its scope, location and funding sources. On Tuesday, City Manager Terry McGean presented the Mayor and City Council with proposed next steps for the development of a sports complex…