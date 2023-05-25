Maryland Sierra Club Participated in Bay Day

The Lower Eastern Shore Group of the Maryland Sierra Club participated in Bay Day at Ocean Pines on May 7. The group focused on Zero Waste and emphasized “Reuse-Repurpose, Reclaim and Recycle.” Pictured are, in front, Denise and Ben Cervantes , rear, Sierra members Pat Trate, Judy Davis and Maggi Gallaher.