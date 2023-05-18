John Charles Staley

OCEAN CITY — John Charles Staley, age 96, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his home in Ocean City.

Born in Dundalk, Md., he was the son of the late John Leo Staley and Irene Allen Staley.

He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Patricia Staley (Crowley).

He is survived by three sons, John “Jack” Staley (Jody), Brian Staley, and Gregory Staley (Lynette), and two daughters, Mary Ball (Jerry) and Valerie Staley. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Jason, Mary Beth, Michelle, Johnny, Christopher, Meghan, Daniel, Corey and Jesse; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the last survivor of his large family of eight children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William, and six sisters, Mary, Catherine, Irene, Margaret, Geraldine, and Helen Anne.

John proudly served in the Navy during World War II. After he returned from the Navy, he returned to Mount Saint Joseph High School and went onto Villa Nova University to receive his Bachelor’s Degree. He was employed by C&P Telephone company for 35 years and retired in 1989.

He was a devoted member of St Luke’s Catholic Church where he served as head usher and was on the Parish Council. He was Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus where he achieved 4th Degree Knight. John was one of the original members of the Delmarva Irish American Club. He and Pat where Grand Marshalls in 1995, and he served again as Grand Marshal in 2018. He was a past president of the Worcester County Library, a longtime planning and zoning Commissioner, and named Citizen of the Year in 2007. John was a past Board of Director for the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, and member of various organizations including The Lions Club, Elks, American Legion and VFW.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City. Friends may call one hour prior to the mass. Internment will take place at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Md. at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Coastal Hospice or Worcester County Library.

X

Lorna B. Pearre

BERLIN — Lorna B Pearre of Berlin passed away on May 7, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. She was 81.

Lorna was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, James Pearre, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Shaw (David) of Middletown, Del., and her three grandchildren.

Burial services will be private. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Robert J. Chapman Sr.

OCEAN CITY — Robert J. Chapman Sr. passed away on May 7, (95).

He joins his forever loving wife of 68 years Rita who passed away during covid in 2020. “Bob” was born in Baltimore to Dewey and Mary Chapman (Kolarik).

Bob was a WWII Navy veteran, who served on the carrier USS Boxer. Bob retired after 28 years of service with the USPS, a job he loved. Together Bob and Rita loved their family, OC friends, St. Andrews, Montego Bay, gardening, the Elks, Democratic Club, the Polish Club, watching the O’s, and traveling with clubs and associations. Bob and Rita spent many years in the Hamilton area in Baltimore before moving to OC MD in 1998.

He is survived by his two sons, Dennis (Patricia) and Robert J. Jr. (Glenda). He was the proud “pop” of his two grandchildren Denny Chapman Jr. (Bethany) and Lisa Marie Gaskin (Kevin). He is also survived by his three great-grandsons Tyler, Cody, and Hayden Gaskin.

The family is planning a late summer celebration of his life at a time and place to be determined.

The family request donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675, or Coastal Hospice, Stansell House, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

X

Dolores E. Rothermel

OCEAN CITY — Dolores E. Rothermel, nee Bechtold, age 89, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023, in Atlantic General Hospital following a fall in her home.

Born near Fairmont, W.Va. and raised in Lebanon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Loretta Brock. Dolores, or Dolly to most, was predeceased by her husband George W. Sherk and her very special Aunt, Evelyn Light. She is survived by her son, Robert A. Rothermel, Jr and his wife Amy of Ocean City, and her niece Melody Cedarstrom of Berlin. The light of her life were her grandsons Jonathan B. Rothermel and his partner Olya also of Berlin, and William B. Rothermel of Ocean City. Her special joy was her great grandson, Theodore B. Rothermel, son of Jonathan and Olya. She is also survived by her wonderful lifelong high school friend Fran Douple of Manheim, Pa.

Before retiring to live in Ocean City, among the many jobs she held since graduating from Lebanon Senior High School, Dolores had worked at the Lebanon Chemical Company, the Lebanon County Workshop, HERCO, and Three Mile Island. The skills she learned in high school served her well throughout her career as she was known to be able to flawlessly type 200 words a minute. Although she had many fond memories and made great friends at each of her employers, her life’s passion was for her family. Living close to her family was the ultimate gift as she could also watch the ocean and listen to the seagulls. She was a voracious reader and always had a book or, later in life, her Nook at arm’s reach. Dolores was an animal lover, especially dogs, and spoke lovingly of all of the dogs that had been in her life.

She lived a long life due in part to the extraordinary care she received from Dr. William Greer and the staff at Greer Family Practice. Her final days were made much more comfortable because of the compassionate care she experienced at the hands of the doctors, nurses and staff at Atlantic General Hospital. Her special friend and frequent caregiver Sabrina Wallace of Ocean City kept her life full and comfortable in her final years.

A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Jill Williams of St. Paul’s by the Sea at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Kenille’s Kupboard Pet Pantry & Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 598, Ocean City, MD 21843 or the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, www.humanesoicietyhbg.org.