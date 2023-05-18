Worcester Prep fourth grader Eli Parker, second from left, is pictured holding his governor’s citation is District 1 winner of this year’s “If I Were Mayor” essay contest. With Parker are, from left, District 1 semi-finalists Tajal Pillai, Ramaiya Boopathi and Bryan Anderson.

BERLIN – Congratulations were recently extended to Worcester Preparatory School fourth grade students who placed as semi-finalists and the district winner in the “If I Were Mayor” essay contest sponsored by the Maryland Municipal League (MML).

Eli Parker of Snow Hill was named District 1 winner (Somerset, Worcester, Wicomico and Dorchester counties) in the statewide essay contest comprised of 11 districts. He is a student of Erin Shimko’s fourth grade class.

Parker was honored with the 10 other district finalists at the Maryland State House in Annapolis on May 9. The 11 winning essays were chosen from thousands of student essay submissions this year. As part of the celebration, each of the winners received a commemorative plaque, a personalized governor’s citation and a monetary prize.

Fourth graders Bryan Anderson of Milton, Del., Ramaiya Boopathi of Millsboro, Del. and Tejal Pillai of Lewes, Del. also placed as semi-finalists in District 1. These students are part of Kimberly Jankowski’s fourth grade class at WPS.

This year’s essay theme was “Preserving the Past to Power the Future.” The essay contest has educated 50,000 students about municipal government and the role of the mayor, over its 23 years. The contest remains digital to ensure one of our longest-running programs is accessible to any classroom environment.