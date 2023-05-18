The Stephen Decatur’s girls lacrosse team is pictured after winning the regional championship Monday. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — It was a big week for Stephen Decatur High School spring sports with three teams winning regional titles.

Decatur girls lacrosse won its first Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 2A regional title since 2019 on Monday, defeating Parkside, 19-6.

The goals came early and often in the rout. Leading the way with five goals was sophomore Lilly Carson. Three goals each were added by Sadie Kauffman and Alina Bernal-Clark. Seniors Mia Kemp and Kayla Brady added two goals each. Senior Kora Ketner had four assists on the day.

On Wednesday, in the state quarterfinals, Decatur’s season came to a close with a 9-6 loss to C. Milton Wright High School.

A dramatic extra inning 4-3 win secured Stephen Decatur’s girls softball team’s regional championship in the 3A tournament Wednesday.

Hot off her no-hitter earlier in the week over Arundel, Madison McGinnis was again solid in the win over Crofton Wednesday. However, it was her clutch walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth that broke up the 3-3 tie for the win. Kiara Taylor homered in the game. Contributing multiple hits for the Seahawks were McGinnis, Taylor and Sarah Smith.

Decatur will host the state quarterfinals Friday at 4 p.m.

Stephen Decatur’s boys baseball team advanced in the state playoffs Tuesday, knocking off defending champs Chesapeake in the 3A South Region II playoffs on Wednesday. After falling behind early, the Seahawks stormed back to score a 10-4 win in the region finals behind an eight-run fifth inning.

Junior Lukas Loring came up big for the Seahawks with the mound win and two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Senior Ryan McLaughlin had two hits, an RBI and scored two runs. Senior AJ Kolb had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

No. 1 seeded Decatur will now host No. 8 seed Marriotts Ridge of Marriottsville on Friday in the state quarterfinals.

On Monday, Easton defeated Decatur’s boys lacrosse team, 10-8, to win the 2A region title in the MPSSAA Class 2A postseason. For the Seahawks, it was third loss this year against a strong Easton squad but much closer than the previous losses by seven goals and six goals, respectively. The loss ended Decatur’s season with a 9-5 record.

In the losing cause, Decatur was led by freshman attackman John Fohner with three goals.

Senior Gabe Geiser added two goals.

In other team news, Decatur boys swept the Bayside South Conference awards with Coach Hoffy Hoffman winning coach of the year for the second straight year, sophomore Owen Sperry winning defender of the year and senior Gabe Geiser taking home offensive player of the year.

Named to the first team Bayside South from Decatur were Geiser at midfield; freshmen Ashton March and John Fohner on attack; Sperry and freshman Tre Strickler on defense; sophomore Ashton Clarke on defensive midfield.

Named to the second team Bayside South from Decatur were sophomore Luke Popielaski at midfield; sophomore Graham Geiser on attack; sophomore Frankie Buxbaum on defense; freshman Parker Mason at defensive midfielder; and freshman Declan Horan at goalie. Earning honorable mention was junior Evan Oglesby.