Cambria Ocean City Bayfront Hotel recently invited Diakonia’s transitional families to its facility for a pool and pizza party and check presentation. The $5,000 grant will go toward the hotel’s continued efforts to provide those without homes a Christmas Eve dinner and free night stay, as well as ensure there are gifts under the hotel Christmas tree. Pictured, from left to right, are Diakonia Executive Director Ken Argot, Diakonia Program Coordinator Tory Stone and Cambria Ocean City Bayfront Hotel Sales Director Marge Steele. Submitted Photo

Grant Award

BERLIN – Unstoppable Joy is pleased to announce that it has received a community grant of $750 from the Coastal Association of REALTORS.

The grant will help fund the self-care services and healing bags that Unstoppable Joy provides to cancer warriors and their caregivers.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Coastal Association of REALTORS for their generous support,” said Tonya Agostino, founder of Unstoppable Joy. “Their grant will go a long way in helping us provide natural and positive self-care services to those who need it most during their cancer journey.”

The Coastal Association of REALTORS Community Grant Program supports organizations that are making a positive impact in their local communities. Unstoppable Joy was selected as a recipient of this grant due to its commitment to providing cancer warriors and their caregivers with access to natural and positive self-care services.

X

Candidates Announced

SALISBURY – The Wor-Wic Community College board of trustees has announced three finalists for the next college president.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are, Dr. Deborah Casey, Dr. Dreand Johnson and Dr. Bryan Newton.

The three finalists had the opportunity to introduce themselves to staff, students, faculty and the community at public forums, held this week at Guerrieri Hall on the Wor-Wic campus.

Casey is vice president of student affairs at Green River College in Auburn, Wash. She has 25 years of experience in higher education and has also worked in various administrative positions as interim vice president of human resources and instruction, dean, and in teaching roles at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and the University of Florida in Gainesville. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership and research methodology from Florida Atlantic University.

Johnson is currently provost of Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. He previously worked at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Mo., as the associate vice chancellor of academic affairs and associate vice chancellor. He also served in administrative roles as vice president of instruction, chief academic officer, dean and professor at colleges in Iowa and Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Texas Southern University in Houston, a master’s degree from Houston Baptist University and a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Newton is vice president for enrollment management and student services at Wor-Wic. He has served in that role since 2015. He previously served as vice president for enrollment management and student experience at Aiken Technical College in South Carolina, and as vice chancellor for student affairs at Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington, Ind. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, a juris doctorate from the Ohio State University College of Law in Columbus and a doctorate in education and human resource studies from Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

Those who attended public forums or other meetings with candidates will have the opportunity to provide feedback that will be shared with the board of trustees. The board will select one candidate to fill the role of president currently held by Dr. Ray Hoy, who is retiring June 30 after 23 years at Wor-Wic.

The board will announce its selection on June 1.

X

Ribbon Cutting

MILLSBORO – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) recently announced the ribbon cutting for its second location in Millsboro, Del.

“Helping Delmarva Retire for Over 35 Years,” CFS is excited about the expansion in a thriving town such as Millsboro. Located on Route 113, the firm will increase its reach in the region, for existing clients, business professionals throughout Sussex County, and retirees making Southern Delaware their home.

Spearheading the Delaware launch is Practice Manager and Director of Marketing Katie Brittingham. Hired in 2021 with a Delaware office as a primary goal, Brittingham is excited to see it come to fruition, saying, “After conducting our own research, joining local committees, and leveraging resources from Sussex County, CFS chose Millsboro, Delaware. We became involved with the county and town well before we leased an office, allowing us to hit the ground running once renovations were complete.”

Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk shared the excitement, expressing, “The Town of Millsboro would like to welcome Comprehensive Financial Solutions to Millsboro. We appreciate CFS choosing Millsboro for their expansion into Delaware and appreciate their team’s involvement in our community right out of the gate.”

He continued, “From attending Council meetings to serving on the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Brittingham has embraced Millsboro and we thoroughly appreciate her efforts.”

President JD Schroen added, “To say we are excited about the growth we’ve seen would be an understatement. We have had key new hires over the past few years who have been instrumental in our firm’s growth, culture and vision. In addition to what our founders started over 35 years ago, and this second location on Delmarva, I cannot wait to see what the next 35 years bring to our team and clients!”

X

Scholarships Available

MILLSBORO – Mountaire Farms, the country’s fourth largest chicken processer, has dozens of $2,500 scholarships available for the children and grandchildren of employees, poultry growers, and grain producers.

The deadline to apply is June 5, 2023.

“This is another great benefit of working for or with Mountaire Farms,” said Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms. “It’s an honor to meet these families and see the commitment these students have to their education. We are blessed to be able to help them succeed.”

To be eligible, a student’s parent or grandparent must be employed by Mountaire Farms, or grow broilers, breeders, or grain (10,000-bushel minimum) for Mountaire.

Applicants must enroll as a full-time college student carrying a minimum of 12 credits per semester in the current school year.

Successful applicants must be involved in extracurricular activities at school and in their community. Preference will be given to an industry-related course of study. A copy of the student’s transcript must be attached to the application.

Students can apply online at the company website.

The company will be announcing scholarship winners on July 3, 2023, and winners will be invited to an event in August where they will be recognized.

On Delmarva, scholarship winners will be invited to a Delmarva Shorebirds game where they will be brought on field and announced to the audience in attendance that evening.