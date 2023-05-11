Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

May 12: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church is hosting from 4-6 p.m. Carryout but eating inside an option as well with bake table available. Cost is one crab cake sandwich meal, $14; two crab cake sandwich meal, $24; and one crab cake sandwich, $10. Bake sale table available.

May 13: Bike Ride Day

Ocean Pines Bike Ride Day will be held from 3-6 p.m. For more information, email Patti Stevens of the Worcester County Bike & Pedestrian Coalition at [email protected], or Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue at [email protected]

May 13: Furnace Town Celebration

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Furnace Fairies and Gnomes Celebration takes place with Furnace Town being invaded by fantasy creatures for one day only. Frolic with fairies, garden with gnomes, ride a unicorn, trade with an ogre, say hi to giants and make friends with a mermaid. Vendors, food, games, and entertainment galore. Kids 5-15, $5; 15-plus, $10; and kids under 5, free.

May 13: High Tea Benefit

The Ladies High Tea Fundraiser will be held from 1-3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Scones, sandwiches, desserts and a variety of teas. Silent Auction for a child’s quilt and other opportunities to win prizes. $20 donation per person RSVP now to reserve your spot! 443-604-8068. Donations received go toward the Roof Replacement Fund.

May 13: Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be Joe Jankowski, director of “Protectors of the St. Martin River”. He will address the history of the group, what they’re involved in with a river of major importance to Ocean Pines and surrounding area, and what progress they’re making in growing oysters in our coastal bays. All welcome.

May 13: Book Signing

The Greyhound Bookstore, located at 9 South Main Street, Berlin, will host from 11:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. a book signing by two local authors, CK Laurence and Jerry Lyons for their first book in the Ricky Burns Mysteries series. This book is titled “Two in the Head.” It is a true crime story based loosely on the Aaron Hernandez double murder case in Boston a few years ago. Lyons was the investigator for the Aaron Hernandez defense team. Their next book in the series will be based loosely on the Casey Anthony murder case in Orlando, Fla. Lyons was also the investigator for Casey’s defense team.

May 14: Mother’s Day Breakfast

From 8 a.m.-noon, American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 166, 23rd St. & Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City will host, featuring scrambled eggs, home fries, sausage, bacon, scrapple, chipped beef, biscuits, pancakes, danish, coffee, tea and juice. Bloody Marys or Mimosas $5. $15 per person, $10 for children. Open to the public.

May 17: Golf Tournament

MAC, Inc., Your Area Agency on Aging is hosting a golf tournament to benefit its Meals on Wheels program. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at 9 a.m. Play will be best ball format. Teams are forming now. The cost is $400 per team of four; $100 for individuals. Participation in the tournament can make a real difference in the lives of older persons on the Lower Shore. Funds raised will help MAC provide home-delivered meals to local seniors who are unable to prepare their own food. Many of our elderly neighbors are isolated and alone and need help in securing the most basic of human necessities – food. To register or for more information, visit https://macinc.org/specialevents/golf/.

May 18: Museum Day

International Museum Day will he observed at the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission to see all the exhibits and amazing displays. www.ocmuseum.org.

May 18-21: Cruisin OC

The nationally recognized event attracts more than 3,000 customs, hot rods, street machines, classics and more. While the main events take place at the beachside Inlet Parking Lot and the Ocean City Convention Center, there will be various citywide locations. Spectator tickets are $15 a day for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 18-20, and $10 a day for Sunday, May 21, good at the Inlet and Convention Center. Children under 14 are free with an adult. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday with the Grand Finale Awards starting at 2 p.m. For additional information visit www.cruisinoceancity.com or call 410-798-6304.

May 19: Flounder Dinner

Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark will host from 4:30 p.m. until sold out. Dinner includes fried flounder, green beans, mac ‘n cheese, cornbread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $10. Carryout available.

May 20: Chicken Platters

Fried and baked chicken platters to go for $10 at Calvary United Methodist Church at 8607 Ironshire Station Road in Berlin. Platters sold with two sides and a roll. Potato salad, mac n’ cheese and green beans. Also, a dessert table and drinks for sale. From 10:30 a.m. until sold out.

May 20: Old Pro Open

It’s Par-Tee Time at the 6th Annual Old Pro Open. Get ready to swing into the largest mini-golf tournament on the East Coast on 68th Street, OC. www.oldprogolf.com.

June 3: Community Yard Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, June 4) from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the driveways of residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps will be available at the main entrance of the Parke located at Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway at the south entrance of Ocean Pines.

June 8: Meet & Greet

Republican Women of Worcester County invite you to come meet and socialize with other members and Republicans. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Cash bar from 5-7 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.

June 10: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15.

The schedule is:

June 10: 5-8 p.m., Vintage Blue Bluegrass Band

June 24: 5-8 p.m., Flatland Drive Bluegrass Band

July 8: 5-8 p.m., Bryan & The Barn Owls-Americana

July 24: 5-8 p.m., The Folk Heroes & The Folk Villains

Aug. 5: 5-8 p.m., Hoedown with DJ Kay

Aug. 19: 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

June 10: Just Walk Event

In celebration of Men’s Health Month, the Worcester County Health Department in collaboration with the City of Pocomoke will be hosting their first Just Walk for Men’s Health event at Cypress Park in Pocomoke City. It will include a walk, no-cost health screenings, health education, and more. This family and pet-friendly event is open to all county residents. Registration and check-in will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by opening remarks at 9:00 a.m. by special guests Pocomoke City Mayor Todd Nock and Al “Hondo” Handy. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a pre-walk warm-up with Gary Press, owner of G Fit Boot Camp, followed by a walk through the park. After the walk, participants are encouraged to visit health vendors and participate in free health screenings, including blood pressure and a diabetes risk assessment. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be found at Eventbrite.com The first 100 individuals to register will receive a commemorative T-shirt. For more information, please call 410-632-1100 extension 1108.

June 13: Kid’s Carnival

Fish Tales, located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City, will be hosting from noon-3 p.m. To celebrate the end of the school year, Fish Tales decided to have this fun family event for children. This day will be filled with carnival games, face painting, inflatables, children’s vendors, kid’s crafts, pony rides and food and drinks. A commemorative T-shirt will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the day will be donated to the Lower Shore Special Olympics. If anyone would like to be a vendor, contact India Bandorick at 410-289-0990 or email her at [email protected]

June 14: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50 Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Burbage Funeral Home. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

June 16-18: OP Players Show

Theater-goers should make note that the Ocean Pines Players (OPP) production of the Pulitzer nominated play, Love Letters, now has a different performance schedule and venue. There will be no performances in May. The play will be offered on Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. All shows will take place at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. The ticket-holders from the May performance dates have been contacted and offered their choice of a transfer of their tickets to the new dates or a full refund. Any ticketholder who has not yet received notification should email [email protected] to make their preferred arrangements. OPP regrets any inconvenience to its audience but feels confident that these changes will result in a satisfying theater experience. Ticket buyers are reminded of the benefits of OPP memberships such as a 20% discount on performance tickets, priority seating and early bird access when there’s reserved seating. It’s recommended that patrons go to: https://oceanpinesplayers.org to become a member and then buy tickets to the show.

June 17: Learn To Fish

Teach A Kid to Fish Day will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the South Gate Pond near the Sports Core Pool. The event includes a drawing for a free rod and reel. For more information, call John McFalls at 610-505-1697.

June 24: Fashion Show

United Women in Faith and United Methodist Men of Christ will host a fashion show along with light fare from 4-6 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church along Route 113 in Bishopville. Tickets are $15 per person. For tickets and information, contact Priscilla Postley at 443-366-2298 or Bruce Showell at 443-235-2907.