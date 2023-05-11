Berlin Budget Talks Continue With Discussion On Employee Pay BERLIN – Concerns about employee pay highlighted a discussion of Berlin’s budget this week. On Monday, the town hosted a first reading of its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget. While council members expressed frustration that the town wasn’t able to do more for its employees, Mayor Zack Tyndall said the spending plan was a step… Read More »

Berlin Commission Approves Plans For New Brewery BERLIN – Officials this week approved plans for a new brewery in Berlin. The Berlin Planning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for Berlin Beer Company, a new brewery proposed for the former Broad Street Station building. "It's perfect for the location," commission member Pete Cosby said. "I'm excited about it." Glen and Adam Davis…

Council Denies Margaritaville Hearing Request For Right-Of-Way Purchase; Developer Presents Project Revisions OCEAN CITY – The attorney for the proposed Margaritaville project said his client is exploring other options after the Ocean City council denied the developer's request to hold a public hearing for the purchase of right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue. In a work session Tuesday, the Mayor and Council had before them a request from the…