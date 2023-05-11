Delmar Memorial VFW Donated to Wor-Wic Community College

dThe Delmar Memorial VFW recently donated $3,000 to Wor-Wic Community College. From left, Jason M. King, director of veterans services at Wor-Wic, and Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, along with Catherine D. Emerson, Veterans Upward Bound advisor, far right, accept the donation from Cale Johnson, Barry Nuss and Dean Elliott of Delmar Memorial VFW Post 8276. The donation will fund a scholarship to help veteran students obtain computers and other technology needed for their coursework.